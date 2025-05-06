ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the final game of an interleague series as the Houston Astros visit the Milwaukee Brewers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Brewers prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, William Contreras got the scoring going in the third inning on a single. Christian Yelich would then drive him home on a two-run home run to make it 3-0. The Astros would get a run back in the sixth on a Christian Walker fielder's choice and a throwing error. Still, Rhys Hoskins and Jake Bauers would both drive in runs in the bottom of the eighth, and the Brewers would go on to win the game 5-1.

The Astros and Brewers play game two of the series on Tuesday.

Astros-Brewers Projected Starters

Framber Valdez vs. Quinn Priester

Framber Valdez (1-4) with a 4.39 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP

Last Start: Valdez went five innings, giving up seven hits, two walks, and a home run. He would strike out six batters, but also give up four runs in a loss to the White Sox.

Away Splits: Valdez is 0-3 on the road this year with a 5.09 ERA and a .247 opponent batting average.

Quinn Priester (1-0) with a 5.79 ERA and a 1.76 WHIP.

Last Start: Priester's last game was a relief appearance after the starter went just .2 innings. He would go 4.1 innings, giving up six hits, four walks, and two home runs. This would lead to seven runs, but a no-decision as the Brewers lost to the Cubs 10-0.

Home Splits: Priester is 1-0 at home with a 6.75 ERA and a .200 opponent batting average.

Here are the Astros-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Brewers Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -130

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Astros vs. Brewers

Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT

TV: SCHN/FDSNWI

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

With Yordan Alvarez out of the lineup, the Astros are led by Jose Altuve. Altuve is hitting .259 with a .303 OBP. He has four doubles, four home runs, 12 RBIs, and 16 runs scored. Meanwhile, Isaac Paredes has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .258 with a .357 OBP. He has three doubles, a triple, four home runs, 14 RBIs, and 14 runs scored.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Pens has scored 17 times this year. He has done this while hitting .281 with a .345 OBP. He has five doubles, four home runs, 12 RBIs, and five stolen bases as well. Finally, Yanier Diaz has hit .222 this year with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, 14 RBIs, and 11 runs scored this year.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Christian Yelich has led the way for the Brewers this year. He is hitting just .210, but with a .317 OBP. He has three doubles, six home runs, 25 RBIs, seven stolen bases, and 17 runs scored. Meanwhile, Jackson Chourio is hitting .255 with a .268 OBP. He has 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 24 RBIs, and 23 runs scored. Rhys Hoskins has also been solid this year, leading the team with a .385 OBP. He is hitting .267 with three doubles, four home runs, 15 RBIs, and nine runs scored.

Brice Turang leads the team in hitting this year, hitting .315. He has a .372 OBP with two doubles, three home runs, 16 RBIs, eight stolen bases, and 28 runs scored. Finally, William Contreras has been solid this year. He is hitting .248 with a .361 OBP. Contreras has two doubles, three home runs, 19 RBIS, four stolen bases, and 18 runs scored as well this year.

Final Astros-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Astros have not been good when Framber Valdez has been on the mound this year. They are just 2-5 when he starts this year. Both times the Astros won, he did not give up a run and pitched at least six innings. In the other games, Valdez has given up four or more runs in three of the five games, while giving up two runs in the other two. Current members of the Brewers have not hit great against Valdez, though. They are just 5-26 with two RBIs. Eric Haase is 3-10 with an RBI, while Daz Cameron is 1-6 with an RBI.

Meanwhile, after starting the season strong, Quinn Priester has struggled as of late. In his first three games, he pitched 14 innings, giving up three runs. Since then, Priester has pitched 9.1 innings, giving up 12 runs. Only one Astro has experience against Priester. Christian Walker is 0-1 against Priester. With both pitchers coming into this game struggling, and both teams capable of scoring plenty of runs, the best play in this one is on the total. Take the over.

Final Astros-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Over 7.5 (-122)