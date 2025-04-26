ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Royals prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Astros-Royals.

The Houston Astros are getting involved in a lot of well-pitched games this week. They lost a close, low-scoring game to the San Diego Padres on Sunday. They allowed a grand total of just two runs in a three-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays in their next few games. Then they came to Kansas City on Friday night to start this weekend series. They pitched well but lost 2-0 to Seth Lugo, who dominated the mound and the game for the Royals, who have won five straight games and have managed to rebound from a brutal 8-14 start to their season. They are now 13-14 and have climbed back into the middle of the American League. Houston and Kansas City were both playoff teams last season. Every small degree of leverage matters in the attempt to return to October baseball. That includes games in April, which count just as much as games played in September.

Astros-Royals Projected Starters

Framber Valdez vs Michael Wacha

Framber Valdez (1-2) is coming off a solid start against the Padres on Sunday Night Baseball. He wasn't dominant, but he made timely pitches and worked himself out of trouble on a continuous basis. Framber has to expect that if he gives up seven hits and three walks in his next outing, his final line won't be nearly as good. He can be sharper, and given his standard of quality over the past several years, he will expect as much from himself.

Last Start: April 20 vs San Diego Padres — 6 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 2 K

Michael Wacha (0-3) performed a lot like Framber Valdez in his last start this past Sunday. He didn't overwhelm the opposition, but he regularly pitched out of jams and scattered a bunch of hits. He didn't walk anyone, which helped immensely. Now Wacha needs to try to establish more command and get on top of an opposing team instead of facing the stress of regularly pitching with runners on base.

Last Start: April 20 at Detroit Tigers — 5 1/3 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 5 K

Here are the Astros-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Royals Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: -138

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Astros vs Royals

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT