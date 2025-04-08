ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Astros-Mariners.

The Seattle Mariners absolutely had to have the win they gained over the Houston Astros on Monday night. Seattle had been falling in the standings, sinking to 3-7 through its first 10 games. With the Texas Rangers at 8-3 and looking like a team ready to win the AL West, the Mariners are looking at an American League playoff picture in which their best path to October is a wild card berth. Losing to the Astros on Monday would have dropped the Mariners to 3-8. Seattle would have been entering a situation in which it would have had to make up a ton of ground in the spring and summer.

Fortunately, Seattle scratched out a 4-3 win with timely late offense, something the M's haven't regularly delivered in recent seasons.

Now the Mariners have to hope they can build on that win, gain some momentum, quickly get back to .500 in the month of April, and end the month with a winning record so that they don't have to make too much of an uphill climb in the month of May.

Astros-Mariners Projected Starters

Framber Valdez vs Luis Castillo

Framber Valdez (1-1) is coming off a rocky start against the Giants last week in Houston. The Giants rocked Framber out of the box and jumped on him for an early lead. Valdez is reportedly battling some fatigue and a sore throat. Keep that in mind when you consider your betting play here.

Last Start: April 2 vs San Francisco Giants — 5 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 HR, 4 BB, 9 K

Luis Castillo (1-1) was strong last week in a win over the Detroit Tigers. He gave up a home run and not much else in seven quality innings. If that is representative of what Castillo is able to do in the vast majority of his starts in 2025, the Mariners will be very happy. Castillo will also make himself a prime trade deadline piece if the Mariners need an infusion of offense this coming summer.

Last Start: April 2 vs Detroit Tigers — 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 5 K

Here are the Astros-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Mariners Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: -106

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 7 (-105)

Under: 7 (-115)

How to Watch Astros vs Mariners

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT