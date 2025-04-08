It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Astros-Mariners.

The Seattle Mariners absolutely had to have the win they gained over the Houston Astros on Monday night. Seattle had been falling in the standings, sinking to 3-7 through its first 10 games. With the Texas Rangers at 8-3 and looking like a team ready to win the AL West, the Mariners are looking at an American League playoff picture in which their best path to October is a wild card berth. Losing to the Astros on Monday would have dropped the Mariners to 3-8. Seattle would have been entering a situation in which it would have had to make up a ton of ground in the spring and summer.

Fortunately, Seattle scratched out a 4-3 win with timely late offense, something the M's haven't regularly delivered in recent seasons.

Now the Mariners have to hope they can build on that win, gain some momentum, quickly get back to .500 in the month of April, and end the month with a winning record so that they don't have to make too much of an uphill climb in the month of May.

Astros-Mariners Projected Starters

Framber Valdez vs Luis Castillo

Framber Valdez (1-1) is coming off a rocky start against the Giants last week in Houston. The Giants rocked Framber out of the box and jumped on him for an early lead. Valdez is reportedly battling some fatigue and a sore throat. Keep that in mind when you consider your betting play here.

Last Start: April 2 vs San Francisco Giants — 5 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 HR, 4 BB, 9 K

Luis Castillo (1-1) was strong last week in a win over the Detroit Tigers. He gave up a home run and not much else in seven quality innings. If that is representative of what Castillo is able to do in the vast majority of his starts in 2025, the Mariners will be very happy. Castillo will also make himself a prime trade deadline piece if the Mariners need an infusion of offense this coming summer.

Last Start: April 2 vs Detroit Tigers — 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 5 K

Here are the Astros-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel. 

MLB Odds: Astros-Mariners Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: -106

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 7 (-105)

Under: 7 (-115)

How to Watch Astros vs Mariners

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

TV: Space City Home Network (Astros) | Root Sports Northwest (Mariners)

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners won on Monday. Are they good enough and consistent enough to win consecutive games? Framber Valdez will want to bounce back from his last mediocre start. He doesn't ordinarily serve up consecutive clunkers. Framber is a reliable pitcher and the Astros are a generally reliable team, more so than the Mariners.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seattle has an in-form Luis Castillo on the mound and is breathing confidence after a crucial win over Houston on Monday. The Astros do not have Kyle Tucker or Alex Bregman, and they look like an older, more ordinary team than in previous seasons. They are vulnerable, and Seattle has the pitching needed to shut them down.

Final Astros-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Mariners, but Framber Valdez's level of strength is hard to pin down. We think you should pass on this one, possibly waiting for a late-inning live play.

Final Astros-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners moneyline