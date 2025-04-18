ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Athletics look to pick up the win on the road in Milwaukee when they take on the Brewers in their series finale on Thursday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Brewers prediction and pick.

Athletics-Brewers Projected Starters

Luis Severino vs. Chad Patrick

Luis Severino – (0-3) with a 4.01 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP

Last Start: Severino allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out six in 5.2 innings in a loss to the Mets on Sunday.

2025 Road Splits: Severino was best in his only start on the road this season against the Mariners, where he gave up no earned runs on three hits while striking out six.

Chad Patrick – (1-0) with a 1.76 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP

Last Start: Patrick didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Diamondbacks, allowing five hits and two walks over 4.1 scoreless innings. He struck out three.

2025 Home Splits: Patrick has been dominant at home to start the season, where he is 1-0 with a 0.90 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP in two games.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Brewers Odds

Athletics: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: +106

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -124

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Athletics vs. Brewers

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: MLB.TV

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: MLB.TV

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

Luis Severino and the Athletics have a strong chance to defeat Chad Patrick and the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, thanks to a combination of Severino’s veteran presence and an Athletics offense that’s quietly been one of the more productive in the league. While Severino’s 0-3 record may not jump off the page, his underlying numbers tell a different story: a 4.01 ERA and 21 strikeouts over 24.2 innings show he’s still capable of missing bats and working deep into games. Severino’s ability to limit hard contact and induce ground balls, paired with his experience in high-leverage situations, gives the A's a reliable anchor on the mound. The A’s lineup, ranked 8th in runs per game, has shown the ability to break out, with Brent Rooker and Lawrence Butler providing much-needed pop and timely hitting.

On the other side, Chad Patrick has impressed early with a 1.76 ERA, but he’s a rookie still acclimating to big league lineups. The Brewers’ pitching staff overall has struggled, ranking 26th in runs allowed per game, and their bullpen has been inconsistent. The Athletics have thrived as underdogs, especially after road wins, and have covered the run line in eight straight games against NL Central opponents following a road victory. If Severino can keep the Brewers’ bats in check and the A’s offense continues to capitalize on scoring opportunities, the Athletics are well-positioned to pull off the upset and move back to .500 on the season.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Chad Patrick and the Milwaukee Brewers are in a strong position to defeat Luis Severino and the Athletics on Saturday, thanks to Patrick’s impressive early-season form and the Brewers’ consistent performance at home. Patrick has delivered a 1.76 ERA across 15.1 innings, allowing just three earned runs and striking out 13 batters, including a standout 5.1-inning, one-run outing against the Reds. His ability to limit hits and keep the ball on the ground, evidenced by his low home ERA of 0.90, gives Milwaukee a reliable edge on the mound.

Offensively, Milwaukee boasts a balanced lineup featuring William Contreras, Jackson Chourio, and Christian Yelich, all of whom are producing consistently at the plate. The Brewers have been especially strong at American Family Field, where they hold a 7-3 home record and have recently won two straight. While Severino brings experience and strikeout ability, he’s struggled with command and run prevention, posting a 3.75 ERA and allowing five earned runs in his last home start. With Patrick’s poise, Milwaukee’s home-field advantage, and a disciplined lineup, the Brewers are well-positioned to secure another victory and continue their early-season momentum.

Final Athletics-Brewers Prediction & Pick

Chad Patrick has been a revelation for the Brewers, allowing just one run over his first 10 MLB innings and securing his first career win with a strong 5.1-inning, two-hit performance against the Reds. His ability to mix a sharp cutter and changeup while pitching backwards has kept hitters off balance, and Milwaukee’s bullpen has supported him well. The Athletics counter with veteran Luis Severino, but his 0-3 record and inconsistent run prevention put pressure on Oakland’s offense. The Brewers’ balanced lineup and home-field advantage should give them the edge in this matchup, with Patrick continuing his impressive start to the season.

Final Athletics-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers ML (-124), Over 8 (-115)