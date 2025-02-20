ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Seattle: Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong continues on the prelims with a fight between Austin Vanderford and Nikolay Veretennikov in a catchweight bout. Vanderford gets the call on just a couple of day's notice as he comes off a big knockout victory in his last fight meanwhile, Veretennikov is coming off a razor-close split-decision defeat in his UFC debut his last time out. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Vanderford-Veretennikov prediction and pick.

Austin Vanderford (12-2) got back on track after suffering back-to-back losses for the first time in his career with a first-round knockout in his first and only fight under the LFA banner. Now Vanderford steps in on a day's notice to take on Nikolay Veretennikov as he looks to make a statement this weekend in his UFC debut.

Nikolay Veretennikov (12-5) came up short in his short-notice UFC debut against surging undefeated prospect Danny Barlow losing via split decision. Now, Veretennikov will be searching for his first win inside the octagon when he welcomes newcomer Austin Vanderford to the UFC this weekend.

Here are the UFC Seattle Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Seattle Odds: Austin Vanderford-Nikolay Veretennikov Odds

Austin Vanderford: +100

Nikolay Veretennikov: -120

Over 2.5 rounds:

Under 2.5 rounds:

Why Austin Vanderford Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Victor Romero – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 7 (4 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Austin Vanderford is poised to make a statement in his UFC debut this weekend at UFC Seattle against Nikolay Veretennikov. The former Bellator title challenger brings a wealth of experience and a well-rounded skill set that should give him the edge in this matchup. Vanderford's wrestling pedigree, honed during his collegiate career, will be a crucial factor against Veretennikov, who has shown vulnerability to takedowns in the past. Additionally, Vanderford's time training at American Top Team has sharpened his striking, making him a dual-threat fighter capable of controlling the fight both on the feet and on the ground.

While Veretennikov is no pushover, having competed in the UFC before, Vanderford's recent performances suggest he's hitting his stride at the right moment. His quick finish in his last LFA bout demonstrates that he's carrying momentum and confidence into this fight. His ability to adapt mid-fight and his cardio, which has allowed him to go the distance in tough battles, could be the deciding factors if the fight goes into the later rounds. Expect Vanderford to utilize his wrestling to control the pace and wear down Veretennikov, potentially securing a late stoppage or a dominant decision victory.

Why Nikolay Veretennikov Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Danny Barlow – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 10 (9 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Nikolay Veretennikov is poised to secure a victory over Austin Vanderford in their upcoming clash at UFC Seattle. The Kazakhstan-born fighter brings a wealth of experience to the octagon, with a professional record of 12-5 and a recent stint in the UFC. Veretennikov's striking prowess, honed at the renowned Kings MMA, gives him a significant edge in the stand-up game. Moreover, Veretennikov's recent performances, including a TKO victory over Ashley Reece in April 2024, demonstrate that he's hitting his stride at the perfect moment.

While Vanderford is making his UFC debut, Veretennikov has already tasted competition at the highest level, which could prove crucial in this matchup. His experience in five-round fights and ability to adapt mid-bout will be invaluable against a newcomer like Vanderford. Additionally, Veretennikov's takedown defense, honed through years of competition, could nullify Vanderford's wrestling-heavy approach. With the fight taking place at a catchweight of 175 pounds, Veretennikov's natural size advantage as a career welterweight could also play a significant role in controlling the pace and positioning throughout the bout. Expect Veretennikov to utilize his striking accuracy and power to keep Vanderford at bay and potentially secure a late stoppage or dominant decision victory.

Final Austin Vanderford-Nikolay Veretennikov Prediction & Pick

The upcoming bout between Nikolay Veretennikov and Austin Vanderford at UFC Seattle promises to be a closely contested affair. Both fighters bring unique strengths to the octagon, with Veretennikov's striking prowess pitted against Vanderford's wrestling background. The key factor in this matchup will likely be Vanderford's ability to close the distance and secure takedowns against the more experienced UFC competitor in Veretennikov.

Ultimately, I predict that Veretennikov will emerge victorious in this encounter. His previous UFC experience, combined with his superior striking and well-rounded skill set, should give him the edge. Veretennikov's takedown defense will be crucial in keeping the fight standing, where he can utilize his power and accuracy to wear down Vanderford. While Vanderford may have moments of success, particularly if he can implement his wrestling game, Veretennikov's overall experience and striking advantage will likely lead him to a decision victory or possibly a late TKO stoppage.

Final Austin Vanderford-Nikolay Veretennikov Prediction & Pick: Nikolay Veretennikov (-120), Over 2.5 Rounds