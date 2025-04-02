ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two playoff hopefuls take to the ice as the Colorado Avalanche face the Columbus Blue Jackets. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Blue Jackets prediction and pick.

The Colorado Avalanche come into the game at 45-26-4 on the year, which places them in third in the Central Divison. While they are in third in the division, the Avalanche are still one of the top teams in the NHL. In their last game, they faced the Calgary Flames. Cale Makar scored to open the game and Logan O'Connor would score in the second period to make it 2-0. Still, the Flames would score twice in the third period to tie the game. This should lead to overtime and then a shootout. In the shootout, the Flames would come away with the victory.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are 34-30-9 on the year, sitting fourth in the Metropolitan division and just outside of a playoff spot. After losing six straight games, the Blue Jackets have won three of the last four. In the last game, the Blue Jackets played the Nashville Predators. Kirill Marchenko, Adam Fantilli, and Sean Monahan all scored in the first period to take the lead. The Predators would get a goal back in the first period, but Marchenko would score again in the second period. After the Predators scored twice in the second period, the Blue Jackets would add three more goals. Marchenko would complete his hat trick in the third period, as the Predators fell to the Blue Jackets 8-4.

Here are the Avalanche-Blue Jackets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Blue Jackets Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+148)

Moneyline: -164

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +136

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How To Watch Avalanche vs Blue Jackets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Avalanche Will Cover the Spread/Win

Nathan MacKinnon leads the way for the Colorado Avalanche. He leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. MacKinnon comes in with 30 goals and 80 assists, good for 110 points. He also has nine goals and 27 assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Jonathan Drouin and Arturri Lehkonen. Drouin comes in with 11 goals and 26 assists this year in his 41 games. Finally, Lehkonen is third on the team in points this year, coming in with 27 goals and 16 assists this year.

Cale Makar has also been solid for the Avalanche this year. He is second on the team in points, playing from the blue line. Makar has 28 goals and 57 assists this year. Further, he has 11 goals and 23 assists on the power play this season. Meanwhile, Devon Toews has also been solid from the blue line. He has eight goals and 31 assists on the year.

MacKenzie Blackwood is expected to be in goal for the Avalanche in this one. He is 27-18-6 overall this year, with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. He was solid in March, going 5-2-1 with a 2.23 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.

Why the Blue Jackets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Blue Jackets top line is led by Kirill Marchenko. Marchenko is second on the team in points and leads the team in goals, coming in with 31 goals and 39 assists this year, good for 70 total points. He is joined on the line by Sean Monahan and Dmitri Voronkov. Monahan comes in with 16 goals and 32 assists in his 45 games this year. Meanwhile, Voronkov is sixth on the team in points, coming in with 20 goals and 22 assists this year.

The Blue Jackets leader in points this year also comes from the blue line. Zach Werenski leads the team in assists as well, coming in with 54 assists, while he has scored 20 goals, good for 74 total points. Meanwhile, the second line is home to Kent Johnson. Johnson is third on the team in points this year, coming in with 22 goals and 27 assists on the year.

Elvis Merzlikins is expected to be in goal for the Blue Jackets in this one. He is 25-19-5 on the year with a 3.11 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage. Still, he has been solid as of late. He is 3-1-1 in his last five games.

Final Avalanche-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

The Avalanche come into this NHL game as favorites in terms of odds. One reason is the goaltending situation for the Blue Jackets. While Elvis Merzlikins is 3-1-1 in the last five games, he has allowed 19 goals in the five games. Meanwhile, the Avalanche at scoring 3.32 goals per game while also sitting seventh on the power play. They have also scored 22 goals in the last six games, nearly four goals per game. Take the Avalanche in this one.

Final Avalanche-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick: Avalanche ML (-164)