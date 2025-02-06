ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Colorado Avalanche will travel to Western Canada to face the Edmonton Oilers. It will be a possible playoff preview as we share our NHL odds series and make an Avalanche-Oilers prediction and pick.

The Avalanche are 27-24 in their past 51 games against the Oilers. Ultimately, the Avs and Oilers have split their past 10 games against one another, but the Avalanche are 3-2 over five games in Edmonton.

Here are the Avalanche-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Oilers Odds

Colorado Avalanche: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +150

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: -182

Over: 6.5 (-114)

Under: 6.5 (-106)

How To Watch Avalanche vs Oilers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN+ and ALT

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN+ and ALT

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Avalanche still has immediate needs to fix their team and possibly contend for a Stanley Cup. After trading away Mikko Rantanen, the Avalanche have gone 3-2 over their last five games, highlighting that there are still some issues to address. Notably, the Avalanche have failed to beat the Oilers over two games this season, including a 4-3 loss to them at home on January 16. This will be the first visit from the Avalanche to Edmonton this season. Ultimately, they hope for better results.

When the Avalanche last met the Oilers, things started well when Logan O'Connor scored to give the Avs a 1-0 lead. Then, Nathan MacKinnon added a goal five minutes later before adding a second goal over a minute later. The wheels began to fall off as they allowed Vikot Arvidsson to score with 42 seconds left in the first period.

The Oilers cut the deficit halfway through the second period. Next, the Avalanche allowed Connor McDavid to tie the game with over minutes left in the period. The Avalanche could not recover and allowed another goal in the third when they allowed Evan Bouchard to fire one past the net. Overall, the Oilers finished with 25 shots while winning 53 percent of the faceoffs. Also, they scored four goals despite going 0 for 2 on the powerplay.

Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 24 saves while allowing four goals. Additionally, they killed all four penalties they faced while leveling 14 hits and blocking 19 shots.

The Avalanche will cover the spread if they can get off to a good start again. Then, they must defend the crease and avoid collapsing thew down the stretch.

Why the Oilers Could Cover the Spread/Win

McDavid leads the Oilers into this game after generating an assist on Wednesday that fueled an overtime victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Unsurprisingly, he was at the heart of the last win over the Avalanche, tying the game when the Oilers really needed it.

Arvidsson gave the Oilers the spark they needed by giving them that critical first-period goal to give the Oilers some hope. From there, it was a matter of chipping at the deficit. Brett Kulak made it 3-2 Avalanche with a goal halfway through the period. Finally, McDavid put one in the back of the net to tie the game. Bouchard connected on a go-ahead and, eventually, the game-winning goal in the third. The Oilers finished with 28 shots on the net while winning just 47 percent of their faceoffs. Also, they scored four goals despite whiffing on all four powerplay chances.

The Oilers started slowly in this game and against the Blackhawks on Wednesday. Ultimately, it has happened often this season where the offense does not get enough going early on.

Stuart Skinner was unspectacular in this one, making 22 saves while allowing three goals. Yet, he was a major part of a defense that killed both penalties. The Oilers also had 11 hits and blocked 11 shots. Overall, defense will be a critical factor for the Oilers as they attempt to stop one of the best offenses in the NHL.

The Oilers will cover the spread if McDavid and Leon Draisaitl can get their teams going offensively. Then, the defense must defend the crease and prevent the Avs from taking unguarded shots at the net.

Final Avalanche-Oilers Prediction & Pick

The Avalanche are 21-34 against the spread, while the Oilers are 20-34 against the spread. Moreover, the Avs are 11-16 against the spread on the road, while the Oilers are 9-20 against the spread at home. The Avalanche are 27-27-1 against the over/under, while the Oilers are 23-28-1 against the over/under.

The Avalanche are attempting to push for the playoffs, while the Oilers have a shot at the Pacific Division. While the Oilers have had their number this season, I can see this swinging the other way. While I am not gutsy enough to call for an Edmonton victory, I do see the Avalanche keeping it close. Therefore, I have the Avalanche covering on the road.

Final Avalanche-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Avalanche +1.5 (-162)