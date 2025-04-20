ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Colorado Avalanche will attempt to take a commanding 2-0 series lead against the Dallas Stars on Monday as they face off for Game 2 from the American Airlines Arena. It will be a thrilling affair in Dallas as we continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series and make an Avalanche-Stars Game 2 prediction and pick.

The Avalanche demolished the Stars 5-1 in Game 1, taking down the top-favored Stanley Cup team on the road. After a scoreless first period, the Avs tallied two goals in the second period to take the lead, thanks to goals by Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon. Then, the Stars cut the deficit in the third period, thanks to a power-play goal from Roope Hintz. But the Stars could not tie it, as the Avalanche put it away with three more goals.

Here are the Avalanche-Stars Game 2 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Avalanche-Stars Game 2 Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -146

Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +122

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How To Watch Avalanche vs. Stars Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Avalanche Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Avalanche started off the playoffs hot, and now they will hope to keep it going as they play Game 2 on the road. Notably, they have been in this situation before and must now change the outcome.

After missing the rest of the regular season, Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals in his return, putting the Avs on his back. Logan O'Connor was also a bright spot, tallying two assists. Cale Makar and Martin Necas also had an assist. Overall, this offense did enough with what they had, firing 24 shots. Their centers also had the bright edge, winning 51 percent of the faceoffs. Also, they went 1 for 4 on the power play, converting on their chances.

Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood was efficient, making 23 saves while allowing just one goal. Furthermore, the defense went 2 for 3 on the penalty kill while laying out 30 hits and blocking 15 shots.

The Avalanche will cover the spread if their offense can continue to win faceoffs and fire shots on net. Then, they must continue to cut the edges and prevent the Stars from getting good shooting chances.

Why the Stars Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Stars did not have Jason Robertson for this game, and he might not be available for the series at all. Sadly, that is a significant blow for a team that had the shortest Stanley Cup odds not long ago. Instead, they are starting to wither, and must figure it out pretty fast. But there is hope.

Mikko Rantanen faces his former team and must carry this team. Unfortunately, he was barely existent in Game 1, finishing with a plus/minus of -2 and firing just three shots at the net. Rantanen must do more to create scoring plays and find some shooting chances himself. Wyatt Johnston and Jamie Benn must also work with Rantanen to provide some chances at the net. Likewise, the top two lines must figure it out. Mason Marchment, Tyler Seguin, and Matt Duchene were also nonexistent in Game 2. The Stars could not score on even strength.

Jake Oettinger was ineffective in Game 2, allowing four goals on 23 shots. Sadly, he could not make the saves he needed, and it was just another struggle in Game 1. The defense leveled 18 hits and blocked 22 shots to keep the team in the game. Consequently, they were unable to make the necessary stops to prevent the Avalanche from scoring goals.

The Stars will cover the spread if they can get the first two lines going and find ways to get the puck in the back of the net on even strength, with Rantanen leading the way. Then, their defense cannot allow MacKinnon to create space and score

Final Avalanche-Stars Prediction & Pick

Teams that won Game 1 in the First Round last season went 6-2 in Game 2. Moreover, road teams went 5-3 in Game 2. The Avalanche are 4-1 in their past five Game 2 games, including a 0-1 mark on the road. Meanwhile, the Stars went 3-2 in their last five Game 5 games, including a 5-3 win last season.

The Avalanche looked amazing in Game 1, while the Stars continued to look lost. Alarmingly, the Stars have looked awful over the last few weeks, and it could be hindering them. This is a must-win game for them. And that might bring out the best in them. Remember, the Stars trailed the Avalanche 1-0 heading into Game 2 last season before coming back to win. I think it happens again, as the Stars find a way to win the game and cover the spread in a close game.

Final Avalanche-Stars Prediction & Pick: Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-205)