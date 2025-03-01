ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The top two teams in the Bundesliga face off as Bayern Munich faces Bayer Leverkusen. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Bayern-Leverkusen prediction and pick.

Bayern Munich went 5-0-3 in the league phase of the Champions League, placing them in 12th in the standings. That gave them a spot in the knockout round, but having to play in the first phase of the knockout round. They played Celtic in the first round and took a 2-1 victory in the first leg. Then, in the second leg, they had a 1-1 draw, letting Bayern Munich advance 3-2 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Leverkusen went 5-1-2 in the league phase of the Champions League. That places them in sixth place, and gave them a bye to the round of 16. Leverkusen has faced Bayern Munich three times already this year. There have been two draws, both in domestic league play. The other game was in Pokal Cup play, as Bayern Leverkusen won the game 1-0.

Why Bayern Will Win

Bayern Munich has scored in 32 of 36 total fixtures this year while scoring 2.78 goals per game overall. They have also continued to score well in Champions League play. Bayern Munich has scored in eight of the ten games so far, scoring 23 goals over ten games. That is good for 2.3 goals per game. Further, they have scored in all five games at home so far, scoring 15 goals over the five games so far at home in UCL play. That is good for three per game.

Bayern Munich is led by Harry Kane. In UCL play, he has seven goals with an assist. Further, he has 21 goals and seven assists in Bundesliga play. Further, Michael Olise has five goals and an assist in UCL play, with seven goals and seven assists in Bundesliga play. Finally, Jamal Musiala has scored 11 times with two assists in Bundesliga play while having two goals and three assists in UCL play.

Bayern Munich has allowed 14 goals over the ten UCL matches so far. That is good for 1.4 goals per game so far in UCL play. They have been dominant on defense at home in UCL play. Bayern Munich has allowed just four goals at home in UCL play. They also have two clean sheets at home in UCL play.

Why Leverkusen Will Win

Leverkusen has scored in 31 of 35 total fixtures this year, scoring 2.09 goals per game in that time. They have scored in seven of eight games in UCL play. They have scored 15 goals so far over their eight games. That is good for 1.88 goals per game. Further, they have scored six goals in their four road games this year, good for 1.5 goals per game on the road in the UCL. They have also scored in three of four games in UCL play.

Florida Wirtz has led the way in UCL play so far this year. He has six goals and one assist in UCL play, while he has scored nine times with ten assists in Bundesliga play. Meanwhile, Patrick Schick has been great in Bundesliga play, scoring 15 times so far in Bundesliga play. He has just one goal in UCL play. Meanwhile, Alex Grimaldo has been solid in UCL play. He has two goals and one assist so far in UCL play, while he has two goals and four assists in UCL play.

Leverkusen has been solid on defense so far in UCL play. They have allowed just seven goals in their eight UCL games this year. Still, all seven goals have come when Bayer Leverkusen is on the road.

Leverkusen has not been great on the road in UCL play. They have just one win in the four games, giving up seven goals over the four games. Further, Bayern Munich has been solid at home. They have won four of five games at home, with the lone draw being against Celtic in the second leg of the knockout round with Celtic when they were holding on to a lead on aggregate. They have also been solid on defense at home, giving up just four goals in UCL play at home in five games. Bayern will be solid on defense and should be able to score well here, taking the win in this one.

Final Bayern-Leverkusen Prediction & Pick: Bayern ML (-130)