With the Buffalo Bills falling short in the playoffs again, they must get aggressive in the 2025 NFL offseason if they want a chance of winning a Super Bowl with an MVP quarterback like Josh Allen at the helm. And after the New York Jets released Aaron Rodgers, star receiver Davante Adams could be on the trading block. If he is, the Bills should be all over the idea of trading for him — and they seem to be — given the odds of which team he's expected to be with in the 2025 season, per BetOnline.

Following Rodgers' release from the Jets, there's a high probability that Adams won't play for Woody Johnson in 2025. Instead, he could request a trade, playing for the fourth team in his career.

And while the Bills tried trading for a receiver in 2024, acquiring Amari Cooper midway through the 2024 season didn't end up being as impactful as a trade as they might've hoped for.

However, would a target like Davante Adams be good enough for Allen and the Bills to make — and win — their first Super Bowl ever?

It's hard to say without a magical crystal ball, but — given what's known about both sides — it would surely help the Bills' chances of at least taking down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Davante Adams' contract could make Bills difficult trade partners

Adams — who turned 32 in Dec. 2024 — might not be who he once was on the field, but he's still a skilled receiver.

In 2024, Adams put up another 1,000-yard season, making it five seasons in a row for the former Green Bay Packers receiver.

Across his 11-year career, Adams has reached at least 1,000 yards in a season six times, hitting 997 yards twice (2016, 2019).

And even in a 2024 season full of change and lackluster quarterback play, Adams still surpassed the 1,000-yard mark, showing he still has some fuel in the tank.

Now, while Adams to the Bills would be a great move on the field, Buffalo would need to make some roster cuts before then.

Hypothetically, say the Bills trade some draft capital for Adams. They'd then be tasked with figuring out how to make his contract work.

In March 2022, Adams signed a five-year, $140 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, including $65.6 million guaranteed.

However — since that signing — Adams' contract has been re-structured, converting about $10.5 million into a signing bonus. The Jets also added two void years to his contract, clearing up approximately $8.4 million in cap space.

But, if the Bills were to trade for the three-time All-Pro, they'd have to do so knowing he could make their team's salary cap a tricky situation.

Regardless of the money involved, the Bills are the most likely team to trade for him, giving Allen a star weapon to utilize in 2025.