With an offense featuring Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, the New York Jets didn't expect to enter Week 17 holding a 4-11 record. However, it may not be the last time don their Jets jerseys together.

Rodgers' future is a bit murky. Reports have ranged from him being unlikely to return to New York while others have said he could flat out retire. Still, it's fair to wonder where Rodgers would play should he return in 2025. Based on his recent performances, the Jets might end up being his best option. Like most Rodgers news, he will likely make a few more twists and turns in his decision before coming to a resolution.

However, Adams' future with the Jets is much clearer. If Rodgers isn't with the team, he isn't likely to be back. But if the quarterback is on New York's roster, so will the wide receiver, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Adams' contract allows him to control his own destiny, via Rapoport. Set to make over $35 million in the final two years of his deal, the Jets will need to restructure his contract. Adams could be cordial in those communications and work towards a resolution. Or, he could decline every offer, essentially forcing the team to release him rather than carry on that money. That decision will be dependent on Rodgers' whereabouts.

There's no doubting that Davante Adams has been a boon for the offense. Over his nine games with the team, the wide receiver has caught 56 passes for 719 yards and six touchdowns. He is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns and trails just Garrett Wilson in receptions and yardage.

If New York is serious about competing in 2025, having Adams on their roster would get them closer to their goals. But it will come with continuing to roster Aaron Rodgers. He is a future Hall of Fame quarterback, so it may be premature for the washed allegations to start. But if the Jets do have a reunion, they'll need to see much better results.