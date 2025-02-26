ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two playoff hopefuls face off as the Detroit Red Wings host the Columbus Blue Jackets. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blue Jackets-Red Wings prediction and pick.

The Blue Jackets come into the game 28-22-8 this year. That places them in fourth in the Metropolitan Division, and currently in a wild card spot. This has the Blue Jackets looking at trade options to upgrade their roster. In their last game, they faced the Dallas Stars. Kirill Marchenko opened the scoring just 30 seconds into the game, and the Blue Jackets would lead 2-1 at the end of the first. In the second period, the Blue Jackets would score the first two goals, but the Stars would add two of their own. Still, the Blue Jackets would add two more in the third period on their way to a 6-4 victory over the Stars.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings are 30-22-6 on the year, sitting in fourth in the Atlantic Division and also in a wild card spot. The Red Wings have been dealing with injuries to top players, but still have been winning. Last time out, the Red Wings faced the Wild. Minnesota struck first with a goal from Marco Rossi. They would add another goal in the first period to lead 2-0. In the second period, Vladimir Tarasenko and Simon Edvinsson both scored to tie the game. Then, in the third period, Edvinsson would score his second goal of the game, as the Red Wings won the game 3-2.

Here are the Blue Jackets-Red Wings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Red Wings Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +120

Detroit Red Wings: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 6.5 (-118)

Under: 6.5 (-104)

How To Watch Blue Jackets vs Red Wings

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blue Jackets top line is led by Kirill Marchenko. Marchenko is second on the team in points and leads the team in goals, coming in with 23 goals and 36 assists this year, good for 59 total points. He is joined on the line by Adam Fantilli and Dmitri Voronkov. Fantilli comes in with 17 goals and 18 asssits this year. Meanwhile, Voronkov is fourth on the team in points, coming in with 19 goals and 20 assists this year.

The team leader in points this year comes from the blue line. Zach Werenski also leads the team in asssits, coming in with 44 assists, while he has scored 18 goals, good for 62 total points. Meanwhile, the second line is home to Kent Johnson. Johnson is fifth on the team in points this year, coming in with 19 goals and 20 assists on the year.

Elvis Merzlikins is expected to be in goal for the Blue Jackets in this one. He is 21-14-4 on the year with a 2.96 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. He is 2-2-1 in his last five starts, with three games with a save percentage of .900 or better.

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The combination of Lucas Raymond and Dylan Larkin leads the way for the Red Wings from the top line. Raymond leads the team in both assists and points. He comes into the game with 22 goals and 41 assists, good for 63 points. Meanwhile, Larkin comes into the game with 24 goals and 29 assists, good for 53 total points on the year. The line is rounded out by Marco Kasper. Kasper comes into the game with ten goals and 13 assists on the year.

It is Alex DeBrincat who leads the team in goals and leads the second line. He comes in with 26 goals and 24 assists good for 50 total points, third on the team. He is joined on the line by Patrick Kane. Kane is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with 14 goals and 21 assists this year. Finally, Mortiz Seider is fifth on the team in points playing from the blue line. He comes in with five goals and 30 assists.

Cam Talbot is expected to be in goal for the Red Wings on the year. He is 17-11-3 on the year with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. Talbot is 3-1-1 in his last five starts. Last time out, he stopped 22 of 23 shots in a win over the Wild.

Final Blue Jackets-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

The Red Wings come in as heavy favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. They are scoring 2.90 goals per game while sitting second in the NHL on the power play. They have not been as good on defense though, sitting 22nd in the NHL in goals against per game and 32nd on the penalty kill. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are scoring 3.29 goals per game, and while they are 26th in the NHL in goals against per game, they have enough scoring to keep this close.

Final Blue Jackets-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Blue Jackets +1.5 (-205)