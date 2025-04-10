ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Blue Jays will travel to Baltimore to face the Orioles! The Blue Jays are playing well, while the Orioles have started the season slowly. The Blue Jays have won three straight, while the Orioles have lost three of four, so this is a big game for both teams. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Orioles prediction and pick.

Blue Jays-Orioles Projected Starters

Bowden Francis vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Bowden Francis (1-1) with a 3.18 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts through 5.1 innings.

Away Splits: (0-1) 3.38 ERA

Tomoyuki Sugano (1-1) with a 2.89 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed one run on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts through 5.1 innings.

Home Splits:

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Orioles Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -104

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Orioles

Time: 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT

TV: SNET/MASN2

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays were unimpressive last season and didn't do much toward a 74-88 record, but they have started this season with an 8-5 record and have won three straight. They struggled behind the plate last season but have started this season red-hot. Their pitching has also steadily improved this season from where they were last year. Andres Gimenez, Anthony Santander, Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Will Wagner, and George Springer have all started the season playing very well on this offense. Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassit are the two pitchers that stand out the most for the Blue Jays. Toronto could be a big wildcard in the AL this season.

Toronto is starting Bowden Francis on the mound in this matchup. He has a 1-1 record, a 3.18 ERA, and a 1.15 WHIP. He's allowed four runs on eight hits with five walks and 10 strikeouts through 11.1 innings across two starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of two. This season, Francis has emerged as a big key for the Blue Jays on the mound. He has a big challenge against the Orioles' offense and how much depth they have across their batting lineup.

The Blue Jays' offense was just below average last season, with a .241 batting average, but this season, they have been red-hot and have jumped to a .257 batting average through 13 games. Springer and Gimenez are the keys on offense. Springer leads in batting average at .447, in RBI with nine, in OBP at .512, and in total hits with 17. Finally, Gimenez leads the team in home runs with three. This offense has a big challenge against Sugano after he's emerged as one of the more steady pitchers for Baltimore. This is a big X-factor in the game in Baltimore.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles had a 91-71 record last season, but it's been a slow start compared to 2025, where they have a 5-8 record and have lost three of their previous four games. Their offense is a top-10 unit and has stayed steady from last season into this one. The pitching has fallen and struggled compared to their electric offense. The Orioles have so much young talent behind the plate. Jordan Westburg, Adley Rutschman, Cedric Mullins, Ryan Mountcastle, Jackson Holliday, Tyler O'Neill, Ramon Urias, and Ryan O'Hearn have been red-hot to start the season. The pitching has struggled, with Zach Eflin and Tomoyuki Sugano being the only standouts early in the season. This Orioles team has a lot of talent, but they need to figure out their consistency heading into this divisional series.

The Orioles are starting newcomer Sugano on the mound. He has a 1-1 record, a 2.89 ERA, and a 1.29 WHIP. He has allowed three runs on nine hits with three walks and five strikeouts through 9.1 innings across two different starts. Sugano has so much potential and has been a key player for this pitching staff, which has started slower than expected. This is a giant matchup against the Blue Jays and their high-powered offense. Sugano has an advantage over Toronto in this game, especially at home.

The Orioles' offense has stayed consistent as one of the best in the entire MLB. They are 12th in batting average at .243 after finishing with a .250 last season, which was seventh. O'Neill and Cedric Mullins have led the way for an intense offensive lineup. Mullins leads in home runs with three, RBI with 14, and OBP at .400. O'Neill is then the leader in batting average with .316 and total hits with 12. This offense has a big challenge against Francis after how he started the year, but they have enough depth to take advantage still.

Final Blue Jays-Orioles Prediction & Pick

This pitcher matchup is very even, and so is the offense. Thanks to Sugano, the Orioles should at least cover, and with the game at home, I'd expect them to win outright.

Final Blue Jays-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Orioles +1.5 (-200)