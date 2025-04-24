ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Blue Jays travel to New York to face the Yankees! They are spiraling into this series, but the Yankees have also been inconsistent. It's a big series for both teams in the NL East. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Yankees prediction and pick.

Blue Jays-Yankees Projected Starters

Jose Berrios vs. Carlos Carrasco

Jose Berrios (1-1) with a 5.02 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed three runs on four hits with four walks and three strikeouts through six innings.

Carlos Carrasco (2-1) with a 6.53 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed four runs on six hits with two walks and one strikeout through four innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Yankees Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +124

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 9.5 (-120)

Under: 9.5 (-102)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Yankees

Time: 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT

TV: SportsNet/YES Network

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays were unimpressive last season and didn't do much toward a 74-88 record. They have a 12-13 record and have lost five straight in this series against the Yankees. They struggled behind the plate last season and have been average this year. Their pitching has also steadily improved this season from where they were last year. Andres Gimenez, Anthony Santander, Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Will Wagner, and George Springer have all started the season playing very well on this offense. Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassit, and Bowden Francis are the two pitchers who stand out the most for the Blue Jays. Toronto needs a win after the way they have been playing recently.

Toronto is starting Jose Berrios on the mound in this matchup. He has a 1-1 record, a 5.02 ERA, and a 1.43 WHIP. He's allowed 16 runs on 28 hits with 13 walks and 24 strikeouts through 28.2 innings across his five starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 1.8. Despite some of his struggles, the Blue Jays have gone 3-2 across his starts. This is a bad matchup for Berrios against a red-hot offense like the Yankees.

The Blue Jays' offense was just below average last season, with a .241 batting average, but this season, they have been around average in the MLB with a .242 average. Springer, Gimenez, and Bichette have been the keys to this offense. Springer leads in batting average at .333 and in OBP at .420. Then, Bichette leads in RBI with 13 and in total hits 32. Finally, Gimenez leads the team in home runs with three. This offense is playing well and has a great matchup against Carrasco, given how much he has struggled on the mound for the Yankees.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees were the best team in the AL and one of the best teams in baseball last season, and they had a record of 94-68 and lost in the World Series to the Dodgers. They have a 15-10 record to start the season and are 2-3 in their last five games. Their bats were a top-10 unit in the league last season, and they are elite once again as a top-five offense. Their pitching was elite last season, but they have not opened the season playing as well, and they are still in the upper half of the MLB. Jazz Chisholm Jr., Paul Goldschmidt, Anthony Volpe, Aaron Judge, Austin Wells, Cody Bellinger, and Jasson Dominguez have been elite on this offense behind the plate. Max Fried and Carlos Rodon have been the shining pitchers for the Yankees this season.

The Yankees are starting Carrasco on the mound. This season, he has a 2-1 record, a 6.53 ERA, and a 1.45 WHIP. He has allowed 15 runs on 23 hits with seven walks and 15 strikeouts through 20.2 innings. He also has a K/BB ratio of 2.1. Despite Carrasco struggling, the Yankees have gone 3-2 in his five starts this season. He gets a difficult challenge against a deep batting rotation for the Blue Jays.

The Yankees' biggest key is the offense; they have been great this year after last season. They had a .248 batting average last season but have been red-hot with a .258 average, which is in the top five in MLB this season. Judge has been red-hot for the Yankees and started extremely well. Judge leads in batting average at .415, home runs with seven, RBI with 26, OBP at .513, and total hits with 39. Judge dominates a loaded Yankees batting lineup. This offense gets a great matchup against Berrios for Toronto and should take advantage on the road.

Final Blue Jays-Yankees Prediction & Pick

This matchup should be more even, with the pitching duel between Berrios and Carrasco being very similar. The Toronto offense can compete despite the Yankees' better offense. The Blue Jays cover and keep this close, but the Yankees still win outright.

Final Blue Jays-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Toronto Blue Jays +1.5 (-160)