ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Boston College-Stanford prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Boston College Stanford.

The Stanford Cardinal are trying to build momentum heading into the college basketball offseason. No one expected Stanford to be successful this season in the new-look ACC, so it's not as though this season has been a disappointment. It is Year 1 under a new coach, Kyle Smith, who is learning the ropes in his new location after guiding Washington State to the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Smith and the rest of the program get a grace period for this one season, a reality amplified by the fact that Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir just stepped down after more than a decade on the job in Palo Alto. The new athletic director will have a chance to work with Smith and establish a relationship which can bear fruit in the NIL world and in the other realms where college basketball programs have to excel in the modern age in order to deliver top-quality results. Kyle Smith coached extremely well at Washington State. Now we get to find out if he and the Cardinal can succeed in the ACC.

Here are the Boston College-Stanford College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Boston College-Stanford Odds

Boston College: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +440

Stanford: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -610

Over: 142.5 (-105)

Under: 142.5 (-115)

How to Watch Boston College vs Stanford

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ACC Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Boston College Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Stanford Cardinal are 9-7 in the ACC so far this season. That might seem good, but we need to keep in mind how historically bad the ACC has been this year. The ACC might get only three teams in the NCAA Tournament if one of its bubble teams cannot get into March Madness. That would be one of the lowest hauls for the league since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985. Being 9-7 in the SEC this season is a great accomplishment, given how good that league is and how many teams from the conference will be in the NCAA Tournament. Being 9-7 in the Big Ten, a league which will have at least seven and probably more teams in the NCAA Tournament, is a solid accomplishment as well. Being 9-7 in the ACC in 2025 is not much of an accomplishment at all. Stanford is one of many teams which failed to truly take advantage of how bad the ACC has been. Stanford needed to go 13-3 through 16 ACC games to have a real shot at the NCAA Tournament. The Cardinal missed the mark by four whole games.

Boston College has had a bad year, but the last two games marked a pleasant surprise. BC shut down Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech in two double-digit victories. BC played elite defense and might have found something on that side of the ball.

Why Stanford Will Cover The Spread/Win

Stanford is above .500 in the ACC — not great, but decent. Boston College is stuck near the bottom of the ACC. The Eagles have been better the past two games, but they still struggle to score. Even though BC won its last two games, it scored under 70 points in each of those victories. Now Boston College makes the long cross-country road trip to the West Coast in late February, near the end of the regular season. It's a spot where Boston College might easily get fatigued and lose energy. Stanford, which played at home this past Saturday against rival Cal, has been sleeping in its own bed for the past several days and should be very fresh for this game. It sets up well for Stanford.

Final Boston College-Stanford Prediction & Pick

Stanford will win the game, but the spread is large, and that's why you might want to wait for a live play relative to the spread.

Final Boston College-Stanford Prediction & Pick: Stanford -10.5