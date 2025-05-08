ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the start of a weekend series as the Atlanta Braves visit the Pittsburgh Pirates. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Pirates prediction and pick.

The Braves come into Thursday at 17-19 on the year, which places them in third in the NL East. They have won two of their first three games with the Reds. The Braves and Reds will finish their series on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Pirates come into the game at 12-16 on the year, which places them in last place in the NL Central. They were just swept in three games by the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pirates have also lost six straight games.

Braves-Pirates Projected Starters

Bryce Elder vs. Bailey Falter

Bryce Elder (2-1) with a 5.06 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP.

Last Start: Elder went five innings, giving up four hits and two walks. He would strike out six batters and give up just two runs. Elder would take the win against the Dodgers.

Away Splits: Elder is 1-1 on the road with a 6.19 ERA and a .270 opponent batting average.

Bailey Falter (1-3) with a 5.06 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP.

Last Start: Falter went seven innings, giving up just two hits, two walks, and a home run. He would strike out six batters and give up just one run. Still, he took the no-decision as the Pirates lost to the Padres 2-1.

Home Splits: Falter is 1-1 at home with a 4.00 ERA and a .183 opponent batting average.

Here are the Braves-Pirates MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Pirates Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: -148

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-126)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Braves vs. Pirates

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: FDSNSO/SNP

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Austin Riley has led the way for the Braves. He is hitting .289 with a .333 OBP. Riley has six doubles, eight home runs, 25 RBIs, and 16 runs scored. Michael Harris II has also been productive this year. He is hitting .216 with a .233 OBP. Harris has seven doubles, three home runs, 20 RBIs, seven stolen bases, and 11 runs scored. Further, Matt Olson is hitting .227 with a .365 OBP. He has five doubles, six home runs, 19 RBIs, and 19 runs scored.

Also slugging well is Sean Murphy. Murphy is hitting just .224 with a .322 OBP, but he has two doubles, seven home runs, 14 RBIs, and 11 runs scored. Further, Marcell Ozuna is hitting .268 with a .428 OBP. He has four doubles, five home runs, 13 RBIs, and 16 runs scored this year. Finally, Ozzie Albies is hitting .239 with a .297 OBP. He has four doubles, five home runs, 15 RBIs, and 19 runs scored.

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

Bryan Reynolds has led the way for the Pirates this year. He is hitting .219, but with a .281 OBP. He has five doubles, five home runs, 19 RBIs, and 14 runs scored. Meanwhile, Oneil Cruz has scored 22 times this year. He is hitting .246 with a .377 OBP. He has five doubles, eight home runs, 18 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases as well. Meanwhile, Ke'Bryan Hayes is hitting .254 with a .306 OBP. He has three doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 RBIs, and eight runs scored.

Andrew McCutchen is also hitting well. He is hitting .257 with a .350 OBP. McCutchen has six doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIs, and ten runs scored. Adam Fraizer is hitting .229 with a .293 OBP. He has three doubles, two home runs, ten RBIs, and ten runs scored this year. Finally, Enmanuel Valdez is hitting .209 with a .294 OBP. He has four doubles, two triples, two home runs, 12 RBIs, and seven runs scored.

Final Braves-Pirates Prediction & Pick

Bryce Elder starts the season slowly. The Braves were just 1-2 in his first three starts, while he gave up 12 runs over 15 innings. Since then, the Braves are 3-0 when Elder has started, while Elder has given up just six runs over 17 innings of work. Further, current members of the Pirates are just 5-23 against Elder with two doubles and two RBIs. Ke'Bryan Hayes has the most success, going 2-6 with a double and two RBIs.

Meanwhile, Bailey Falter has been hit or miss. He has three games this year giving up two or fewer runs, but also has three games giving up five or more runs. In the other game, Falter gave up three runs in four innings of work. Current members of the Braves have hit well against Bailey Falter. They are 21-71 with six doubles, three home runs, and nine RBIs. Stuart Fairchild is 3-12 with a double and three RBIs. Further, Michael Harris II is 4-9 with a double, a home run, and two RBIs. With how poorly the Pirates are swinging the bat right now, take the Braves in this one.

Final Braves-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Braves ML (-148)