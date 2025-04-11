ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Braves will travel to Tampa Bay to face the Rays! It's been a struggle for the Braves to start the season, while the Rays have also struggled with inconsistency. This will be a massive series for both teams to get on track and gain much-needed momentum. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Rays prediction and pick.

Braves-Rays Projected Starters

AJ Smith-Shawver vs. Drew Rasmussen

AJ Smith-Shawver (0-2) with a 5.19 ERA and a 2.19 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed three runs on seven hits with three walks and six strikeouts through 4.2 innings.

Away Splits: (0-1) 4.50 ERA

Drew Rasmussen (1-0) with a 0.90 ERA and a 0.60 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed one run on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts through five innings.

Home Splits: (1-0) 0.00 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Rays Odds

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +116

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Braves vs. Rays

Time: 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun/FanDuel Sports South

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves had a great season last year with an 89-73 record, but they have started this year struggling. They have a 3-9 record and have won three of their last five games after losing their first seven. Their offense was average last season, but they have started slowly this season. They had one of the best pitching staffs in the MLB last season, but it has been a big struggle this year and a big reason behind their slow start. Spencer Schwellenbach has easily been the best pitcher for the Braves, but Grant Holmes has also been solid at best. On offense, Marcell Ozuna has dominated at the plate for Atlanta, with Orlando Arcia, Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, and Michael Harris II not far behind and playing very well. The Braves have talent, but they need to put it together, and this would be a great place to start.

The Braves are starting AJ Smith-Shawver on the mound. He has a 0-2 record, a 5.19 ERA, and a 2.19 WHIP. He has allowed five runs on 13 hits with six walks and 10 strikeouts through 8.2 innings across two games. He also has a K/BB ratio of 1.7. It has been a struggle for Shawver to start the season, and the Braves lost both of his starts. This matchup might be a struggle with how well the Rays have played on offense in comparison.

The Braves' offense has taken a step back this season. They are 21st in batting average at .218 after having a .244 average last year, which was 15th in the league. Marcell Ozuna has been the best player for the Braves on offense as the most consistent player. Ozuna leads the way in batting average at .316, in home runs with two, in RBI with seven, in OBP at .509, and in total hits with 12. The Braves' offense has talent and depth, but a matchup against Rasmussen is a giant challenge due to how well he has played. This matchup will decide the game.

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays were inconsistent last season, with an 80-82 record, and then they have a 5-7 record so far but have lost six of their previous seven games. The Rays' offense struggled last season, but they have started this year red-hot as a top-10 unit. The pitching has only improved after finishing in the top 10 last season. The pitching has been good but not great. Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe, Junior Caminero, Jonny DeLuca, Jake Mangum, Taylor Walls, Jonathan Aranda, and Kameron Misner. On the mound, Ryan Pepiot and Drew Rasmussen have been the best aces for the Rays. The Rays have much to like this season and the talent to make some noise, but they need to bounce back.

The Rays are starting Drew Rasmussen on the mound. He has a 1-0 record, a 0.90 ERA, and a 0.60 WHIP. He has allowed one run on five hits with one walk and eight strikeouts through 10 innings across two games. He also has a whopping K/BB ratio of eight. Rasmussen has been red-hot despite the Rays only going 1-1 in his first two starts. This is an intriguing matchup against a Braves offense that has talent but has struggled to find much consistency, and a matchup against Rasmussen is not the cure.

The offense for the Rays has gotten red-hot to start the year. They are ninth in team-batting average at .252 after finishing with a .230 last season. Lowe has been the best player on this offense. Lowe leads in batting average with .289, in home runs with three, in RBI with eight, in OBP at .319, and in total hits with 13. This offense plays well and should take advantage of Smith-Shawver's struggles to start the year.

Final Braves-Rays Prediction & Pick

The Rays will win, but the Braves will keep this close and cover on the road. These two teams are struggling, so expect a close game no matter what.

Final Braves-Rays Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves +1.5 (-178)