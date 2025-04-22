ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Milwaukee Brewers are on the west coast to take on the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Giants prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Brewers-Giants Projected Starters

Jose Quintana vs. Jordan Hicks

Jose Quintana (2-0) with a 0.71 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 12.2 innings pitched, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts, .190 oBA

Last Start: vs. Detroit Tigers: Win, 5.2 innings pitched, 4 hits, 1 run, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts

Away Splits: 1 start, Win, 7.0 innings pitched, 4 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts

Jordan Hicks (1-2) with a 6.04 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 22.1 innings pitched, 10 walks, 19 strikeouts, .250 oBA

Last Start: at Philadelphia Phillies: Loss, 7.0 innings pitched, 6 hits, 5 runs, 4 walks, 5 strikeouts

Home Splits: 1 start, No Decision, 5.1 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Giants Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +114

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Giants

Time: 9:45 PM ET/6:45 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, NBC Sports Bay Area

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jose Quintana has been very good in his two starts for the Brewers this season. He has been able to shut down the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Detroit Tigers. Both of those teams are very good, and Quintana has been able to lead the Brewers to a win. He is not getting a lot of strikeouts, but he keeps hitters off the barrel, and he is keeping the ball on the ground. In fact, his ground ball rate is in the 88th percentile in the MLB. If he continues to pitch well, the Brewers will win this game.

Jordan Hicks has not been great this year. He has an ERA over 6.00, he has been walking batters, and he is allowing a very high average exit velocity. When he puts the pitch in the zone, opposing teams are putting good wood on the ball. With that, the Brewers have a chance to have a good offensive day Tuesday night. If Hicks continues to struggle, the Brewers will win this game.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Francisco won the first game of this series Monday night. They scored five runs on eight hits, and they walked five times, as well. The win should not come as a surprise, though. San Francisco has played well at Oracle Park this season. The Brewers, on the other hand, are now 3-7 when playing away from home. The Giants will come into this game with some momentum, and they should be able to have another good game at home.

Quintana, as mentioned, has been pretty good. However, it seems as if he has been getting a bit lucky. The left-hander has an extremely low whiff rate, chase rate, strikeout rate, and fastball velocity. Along with that, Quintana is in the first percentile in average exit velocity allowed. He is allowing opponents to average 94.5 mph off the bat this season. The Giants are going to get their chances to hit the ball hard, and score some runs.

Final Brewers-Giants Prediction & Pick

This is going to be another good game. At some point, though, Quintana will start to allow runs with how hard opponents hit the ball off him. With that in mind, I am going to take the Giants to win this game straight up.

Final Brewers-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants ML (-134)