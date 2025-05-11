ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

MLB action continues throughout Monday as we're back with another betting prediction and pick covering this upcoming interleague series for teams meeting just this one time this season. The Milwaukee Brewers will visit the Cleveland Guardians for a three-game meeting between the two sides. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Guardians prediction and pick.

Brewers-Guardians Projected Starters

Freddy Peralta (RHP) vs. Ben Lively (RHP)

Freddy Peralta (4-2) with a 2.18 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 48 K, 45.1 IP

Last Start: (W) vs. CHI – 6.0 IP, 7 K, 0 ER

Away Splits: (2-2) with a 3.42 ERA, .198 OBA, 28 K, 26.1 IP

Ben Lively (2-2) with a 3.46 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 28 K, 41.2 IP

Last Start: (W) @ WSH – 5.1 IP, 3 K, 1 ER

Home Splits: (0-1) with a 3.32 ERA, .253 OBA, 15 K, 21.2 IP

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Guardians Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -126

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 8 (-114)

Under: 8 (-106)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Guardians

Time: 6:10 p.m. ET/ 3:10 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Wisconsin, CLEGuardians.TV, MLB.TV

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Brewers are currently fourth in the National League Central, sitting at two games below .500 as they look to avoid the sweep against the Tampa Bay Rays before heading to Cleveland for the start of this series. They've gone 6-6 over their last 12 while alternating three-game winning and losing streaks, so they're hoping for more consistency in the right direction for what was once their division to lose each year.

The Brewers come into this game with a 7-12 record on the road, but they've outpaced the Guardians in their last two meetings, averaging four more runs per game. They're struggling from the plate at the moment with six total runs in their last three games and it hasn't been enough to win in the end. They're 13th in the majors with 180 runs, so they're hoping to get back on track and become a contender in the NL Central.

Following a nagging groin injury, Freddy Peralta is expected to make the start for the Brewers. He's won three of his last four starts while notching five or more strikeouts in each of those wins. He's tied-21st in MLB with 48 strikeouts thus far, but his 2.18 ERA ranks 12th as he's been a machine mowing down lineups. He'll give the Brewers their best chance to turn things around on the road.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cleveland Guardians are second in the American League Central, six games above .500 and 2.5 games back of the Detroit Tigers. They'll play a rubber match for their series against the Phillies before hosting Milwaukee, picking up some recent steam with a 7-3 run in their last 10 games. They're also tied with the Kansas City Royals in the division, so the Guardians are in for another tough road if they want to emerge as consistent Postseason favorites.

While they can be dormant at times, this Cleveland lineup is capable of popping off at any moment and completely turning a game around. This was apparent in their recent 6-1 win over the Phillies where much of their lineup was quiet through most of the game, but Jose Ramirez, Kyle Manzardo, and Angel Martinez all managed to go deep with their bats. They'll need the same type of explosiveness if they want to get out ahead of Freddy Peralta.

Ben Lively will get the start for the Guardians after earning just one run in five innings of work during his last start. The Guardians have won in Lively's last four consecutive appearances as he's allowed just five runs during that stretch while notching two shutout appearances. He's been their most consistent arm through the first five innings, so their lineup will hope to strike first as he hands this over to the bullpen in the sixth.

Final Brewers-Guardians Prediction & Pick

We've got ourselves a stellar pitching matchup in this game as both sides have been hot to start the season. Freddy Peralta is returning to the fray and will be looking to fan this Cleveland lineup early with some of the nastier pitching in the National League. Guardians' Ben Lively, however, has been hot in his own right and can certainly put this team up in front through the opening of the game.

While the Guardians are an impressive 12-6 at home, we have to side with the pitching matchup and Freddy Peralta to turn in a great start. If the Guardians fall behind early, they may have trouble working back in this game from a deficit. Let's roll with the Brewers to cover the run line on the road.

Final Brewers-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Brewers ML (-126)