The Milwaukee Brewers conclude their series as they face the Cleveland Guardians. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Guardians prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, Gabriel Arias started the scoring. He would hit a bases-loaded double that would drive in three runs in the bottom of the fourth to give the Guardians the 3-0 lead. Kyle Manzardo would drive in a run in the bottom of the sixth, and then Carlos Santana would take a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh to make it 5-0. The Guardians' pitching staff would hold the Brewers scoreless as the Guardians won the game 5-0.

The Brewers and Guardians will play game two of the series on Tuesday.

Brewers-Guardians Projected Starters

Undecided vs. Gavin Williams

The Brewers have not yet named a starter for this game.

Gavin Williams (3-2) with a 4.38 and a 1.73 WHIP.

Last Start: Williams went five innings in his last start, giving up four hits and four walks. He would strike out eight batters and not give up a run, taking the win over the Phillies.

Home Splits: Williams is 3-1 with a 3.44 ERA at home and a .300 opponent batting average.

Here are the Brewers-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Guardians Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-166)

Moneyline: +130

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -154

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Guardians

Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT

TV: FDSNWI/CLEG

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Christian Yelich has led the way for the Brewers this year. He is hitting just .211, but with a .308 OBP. He has four doubles, seven home runs, 26 RBIs, eight stolen bases, and 19 runs scored. Meanwhile, Jackson Chourio is hitting .260 with a .279 OBP. He has 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 25 RBIs, and 25 runs scored. Rhys Hoskins has also been solid this year. He is hitting .276 with a .384 OBP. He has six doubles, four home runs, 19 RBIs, and ten runs scored.

Brice Turang leads the team in hitting this year, hitting .295. He has a .367 OBP with three doubles, three home runs, 16 RBIs, nine stolen bases, and 30 runs scored. Finally, William Contreras has been solid this year. He is hitting .230 with a .341 OBP. Contreras has two doubles, four home runs, 21 RBIs, four stolen bases, and 21 runs scored as well this year.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kyle Mazardo has been productive for the Guardians this year. He is hitting just .218 with a .315 OBP. He has three doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 23 RBIS, and 16 runs scored this year. Steven Kwan has also been solid this year. He is hitting .329 with a .390 OBP. He has eight doubles, four home runs, 17 RBIs, six stolen bases, and 25 runs scored. Further, Jose Ramirez is hitting .289 with a .356 OBP. He has eight doubles, six home runs, 18 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, and 19 runs scored.

Further, Carlos Santana has been solid this year. He is hitting .223 with a .323 OBP. He has three doubles, four home runs, 19 RBIs, and 20 runs scored. Finally, Gabriel Arias is hitting well this year. He is hitting .271 with a .324 OBP. Arias has eight doubles, four home runs, 19 RBIs, and 21 runs scored this year.

Final Brewers-Guardians Prediction & Pick

The Brewers have not named a starter for this game. This year, this game has been the spot for Jose Quintana in the rotation, but he has had his start bumped back to Thursday. Most likely, it will be Logan Henderson coming up from the minors to start in this game. He has made one major league start in his career, starting back on April 20th against the Athletics. Henderson went six innings in that game, giving up three hits, a walk, and a home run. He would take the win over the Athletics in that game.

Meanwhile, Gavin Williams has been solid for the Guardians this year. He has given up two or fewer earned runs in six of his eight starts. He is giving up a fair amount of hits, but is limiting damage well. Current Brewers do have some experience against Williams. They are 3-11 with two walks and an RBI. Brice Turang is 1-3 with a single and an RBI. Meanwhile, Jackson Chourio and Joey Ortiz have both hit triples off Williams. Logan Henderson was solid in his major league debut and has been solid in the minors since. He has a 1.69 ERA and a 0.63 WHIP in 16 innings since his last major league start. Still, the Guardians will score off him in this one, and Gavin Williams has been great at home this year. Take the Guardians here.

Final Brewers-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians ML (-154)