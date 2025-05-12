ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is interleague baseball on Tuesday as the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cleveland Guardians. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Guardians prediction and pick.

The Brewers come into the series at 20-21 on the year, which places them in third place in the NL Central. They just completed a series with the Tampa Bay Rays, losing two of three games in that series. Meanwhile, the Guardians are 23-17 heading into this series, which places them in second place in the AL Central currently. They also lost two of three games in their last series, defeating the Phillies 6-0 in game one of the series, but losing games two and three.

The Brewers and Guardians will play game one of the series on Monday.

Brewers-Guardians Projected Starters

Quinn Priester vs. Logan Allen

Quinn Priester (1-1) with a 5.08 ERA and a 1.66 WHIP.

Last Start: Priester went five innings, giving up three hits and three walks. He would give up three runs, with just one being earned, while also striking out three batters.

Away Splits: Priester is 0-0 on the road with a 5.14 ERA and a .321 opponent batting average.

Logan Allen (1-2) with a 4.33 and a 1.67 WHIP.

Last Start: Logan Allen went four innings, giving up seven hits and four walks. He would strike out three batters and give up three runs. Still, he took the no-decision as the Guardians defeated the Nationals.

Home Splits: Allen has a 7.00 ERA and a 0-1 record at home this year. He also has a .342 opponent batting average at home this year.

Here are the Brewers-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Guardians Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: +106

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -124

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Guardians

Time: 6:10 PM ET/ 3:10 PM PT

TV: FDSNWI/CLEG

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Christian Yelich has led the way for the Brewers this year. He is hitting just .208, but with a .303 OBP. He has three doubles, seven home runs, 26 RBIs, eight stolen bases, and 19 runs scored. Meanwhile, Jackson Chourio is hitting .260 with a .275 OBP. He has 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 25 RBIs, and 25 runs scored. Rhys Hoskins has also been solid this year. He is hitting .275 with a .380 OBP. He has six doubles, four home runs, 19 RBIs, and ten runs scored.

Brice Turang leads the team in hitting this year, hitting .296. He has a .370 OBP with three doubles, three home runs, 16 RBIs, nine stolen bases, and 30 runs scored. Finally, William Contreras has been solid this year. He is hitting .237 with a .350 OBP. Contreras has two doubles, four home runs, 21 RBIs, four stolen bases, and 21 runs scored as well this year.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kyle Manzardo leads the team in RBIs, coming in with 22 RBIs this year. He is hitting just .208 with a .310 OBP. He has three doubles, a triple, nine home runs, and 16 runs scored as well. Steven Kwan has also been solid this year. He is hitting .331 with a .393 OBP. He has eight doubles, four home runs, 17 RBIs, five stolen bases, and 25 runs scored. Further, Jose Ramirez is hitting .286 with a .346 OBP. He has eight doubles, six home runs, 18 RBIs, nine stolen bases, and 17 runs scored.

Further, Carlos Santana has been solid this year. He is hitting .226 with a .319 OBP. He has three doubles, four home runs, 18 RBIs, and 19 runs scored. Finally, Gabriel Arias is hitting well this year. He is hitting .264 with a .319 OBP. Arias has seven doubles, four home runs, 16 RBIs, and 21 runs scored this year.

Final Brewers-Guardians Prediction & Pick

Quinn Priester has struggled as of late. In his first two starts, he pitched the innings, giving up one run. He would then give up two runs in four innings in his next start. Since then, Priester has given up 15 runs in just 14.1 innings of work. Further, current Guardians have had some success against Priester. They are 4-10 with two doubles, a home run, and four RBIs. Carlos Santana is 2-3 with a home run and two RBIs, while both Jose Ramirez and Bo Naylor have a double and an RBI against Priester.

Meanwhile, Logan Allen has not been great as of late either. He has given up 13 runs over 14 innings of work in his last three starts. Still, he has three games this year giving up on or fewer runs in the game. Current Brewers do not have an at-bat against Logan Allen. The Brewers have been the better team at the plate this year overall, though. They are 13th in the league in runs while sitting 17th in on-base percentage. The Guardians are 17th in runs and 22nd in on-base percentage. The offenses will be the difference in this one as the Brewers take the win.

Final Brewers-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Brewers ML (+106)