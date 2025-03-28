ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is game two of this three-game series as the Milwaukee Brewers face New York Yankees. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Yankees prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, the Yankees took the early lead on a bottom-of-the-first lead-off home run by Austin Wells. The Yankees would then add another run on an Anthony Volpe home run in the second. After the Brewers got one back in the third, Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger drove in runs in the seventh to make it 4-1. Brice Turang would have a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, but it would not be enough as the Yankees won 4-2.

Brewers-Yankees Projected Starters

Nestor Cortes vs. Max Fried

Nestor Cortes (9-10) with a 3.77 ERA in 2024.

Last Start: Cortes is making his first start for the Brewers after spending 2021-2024 with the New York Yankees.

Away Splits: In 2024, Cortes was 4-5 on the road with a 4.46 ERA.

Max Fried (11-10) with a 3.25 ERA in 2024.

Last Start: Fried is making his first start with the New York Yankees after spending his entire career with the Atlanta Braves.

Home Splits: Freidn was solid at home in 2024. He was 4-4 in 12 starts with a 3.24 ERA.

Here are the Brewers-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Yankees Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +136

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Yankees

Time: 1:05 PM ET/ 10:05 AM PT

TV: FDSNWI/YES

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The top of the Brewers lineup is expected to be led by Jackson Chourio. Last year, he finished third in Rookie of the Year voting in his age-20 season. Chourio hit .275 last year with 21 home runs and 79 RBIS. Further, he slugged .464 with an OPS of .791. Chourio also had a 3.8 WAR last season. He did struggle in the first game of the year, going 0-5 with five strikeouts. Chourio is expected to bat lead-off, with Christian Yelich being the DH behind him. Yelich is returning from an injury in 2024 but had a solid spring training. Last year, Yelich played in just 73 games, but his .315 in. that time with 11 home runs and 42 RBIS. Further, he has an OPS of .909 with a WAR of 2.2 in those 73 games.

The Brewers also have William Contreras and Rhy Hoskins returning to the middle of their lineup this year. Contreras finished fifth in NL MVP voting last year after hitting .281 with a .365 on-base percentage and a .466 slugging. Further, he hit 23 home runs and drove in 92 RBIs last year. Meanwhile, Hoskins was solid last year. He hit just .214 but has a .722 OPS. Further, he hit 26 home runs and drove in 82 runs last year. Neither player in the middle of the order had a hit in the first game, but Hoskins did draw two walks.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

It was Austin Wells who led the top of the lineup and was great for the Yankees in game one, going 1-3 with a home run and a walk. Wells was solid in 20244, hitting 22.9 with a .322 on-base percentage and a .395 slugging. He also had 13 home runs and 55 RBIs last year. Hitting second in Aaron Judge. Judge won the AL MVP last year, after hitting .322 with a .458 on-base percentage, and a .701 slugging. Further, Judge hit 58 home runs with 144 RBIs. Judge also had a 10.8 WAR last year.

Meanwhile, Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt, and Jazz Chisholm are in the middle of the Yankee's order. Bellinger hit .266 last year with the Cubs while having a .325 on-base percentage and a .484 slugging. He hit just 18 home runs last year but did drive in 78 runners for the Cubs last season. Bellinbeer was 1-2 with an RBI in game one. Meanwhile, Goldschmidt comes in from the St. Louis Cardinals. He hit .245 last year with a .302 OBP and a .414 slugging. Further, Goldschmidt his 2 2 home runs and drove in 65 runs last year. Chisholm played just 46 games with the Yankees after coming in from the Marlins. He hit 11 home runs and drove in 23 RBIs in his 46 games.

Final Brewers-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Nestor Cortes makes his first start for the Brewers in this game, but it is in the stadium he made 15 starts in just last year. Cortes was better as a pitcher at home last year when playing for the Yankees. He was 5-5 with a 3.11 ERA. Still, Max Fried should also have a good showing in this game. Current Brewers have 54 career at-bats against Freid, hitting just .204 with one RBI. Max Fried also had a FIP last year of 3.33, which is much better than the league average. He should have a strong start and then be able to turn the game over to a solid bullpen. Take the Yankees to win in this one.

Final Brewers-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees ML (-162)