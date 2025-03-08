Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich suffered a back injury in 2024 that he is looking to return from. After missing the final portion of the 2024 campaign, Yelich is hoping to bounce back in 2025. He recently discussed the process of proving to himself that he still has what it takes to find success at the big league level, via Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

“It's always good to have, you know, positive steps whether it's a home run or a good at-bat,” Yelich said. “Or you felt like you were putting good swings on balls and be on time. That's what you look for in spring training. Obviously you will always take the home runs. It's cool to prove to yourself that it's still in there.”

Yelich went on to explain how spring training provides him with an opportunity to find his comfortability at the plate once again. It seems to work as a reset button following the offseason.

The 33-year-old was once regarded as one of the best players in MLB. He made back-to-back All-Star teams in 2018 and 2019, winning the 2018 National League MVP Award and finishing second in NL MVP voting in 2019. He has dealt with injuries and underperformance in recent seasons, however. In 2024, the Brewers outfielder did earn his third career All-Star selection but was limited to 73 games after his season came to an early end following the aforementioned injury.

When healthy, what kind of player does Yelich believe he can be at this point in his career?

“I still think I can play at a pretty high level,” Yelich said. “I feel like I was playing at a pretty high level last year up until I got hurt. Which was unfortunate… That's how it goes sometimes. I still think I can do it at a high level. Just gotta go out there and do it.”

Christian Yelich is hoping to have both a healthy and productive 2025 campaign with the Brewers.