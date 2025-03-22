ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we conclude this cross-conference series between two squads battling for playoff position. The Milwaukee Bucks (39-30) will take on the Sacramento Kings (35-34) with Milwaukee leading the season series 1-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Kings prediction and pick.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference standings and preparing for another deep run into the Playoffs. They most recently dominated the Los Angeles Lakers 118-89, posting a 5-5 record over their last 10 games. They'll look for yet another double-digit win over the Sacramento Kings.

The Sacramento Kings are currently ninth in the Western Conference, most recently dropping 128-116 to the Chicago Bulls. They've gone just 4-6 over their last 10 games and will need to tighten things up with the Phoenix Suns trailing closely behind them in the conference standings.

Here are the Bucks-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Kings Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +2 (-108)

Moneyline: +116

Sacramento Kings: -2 (-112)

Moneyline: -136

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Kings

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBC Sports California, NBA TV

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Bucks most recently notched a statement win over the Los Angeles Lakers and looked dominant in all facets of the game while doing so. While Luka Doncic and LeBron James were both out for the Lakers, Giannis Antetokounmpo was still his usual self with 28 points, seven rebounds, and four assists to go along with it. He's been quietly having an MVP-level season and the Bucks will completely have to lean on him throughout the playoffs. Damian Lillard is still “day-to-day” with an injury, but this team takes a whole new step forward if he's available and healthy for the postseason.

GTJ tied a season-high with 23 points. pic.twitter.com/q3ul4TODsc — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 21, 2025 Expand Tweet



Gary Trent Jr. tied his season-high with 23 points against the Lakers and he's been having one of the more efficient seasons of his career. He's deadly when spotting up along the three-point line and when he shares the floor with AJ Green, the two combine for a dangerous tandem when Giannis kicks them the ball for open looks behind the arc. Expect Trent Jr. to have a pivotal role in close games during the playoffs for the Bucks.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings lost a sour game most recently as Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan couldn't get revenge on their former team in the Chicago Bulls. Still, DeRozan managed to make the 25,000-point club with 22 points and five steals, but it clearly wasn't enough to fend off Coby White and the Bulls. While the Kings have all the tools on offense at their disposal, they're still extremely spotty on the defensive side of the ball and play with much more finesse compared to some of the more physical teams in the West.

crafty Lik 🪄 Highlight of the Game presented by Force Trans Inc pic.twitter.com/6xLKirHKBb — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 21, 2025 Expand Tweet



Domantas Sabonis is expected to miss another week due to his injury and it's clear this team needs his efforts in the rebounding department if they want to remain competitive. Malik Monk has taken another step forward with his scoring which is always a promising sign, but they'll need to make use of Jonas Valanciunas throughout this injury and enforce some defense inside the paint against a much bigger and more physical team like the Bucks.

Final Bucks-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Milwaukee Bucks previously handled the Kings 130-115 in a game where Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled a game-high 33 points. Sabonis was healthy during that meeting and with him out during this game, Giannis stands to have another big performance scoring from inside the paint. The Bucks are also the much better side on the defensive end and could stand to frustrate the Kings in turning the ball over with their length.

DeMar DeRozan is due for another solid shooting night and it'll be interesting to see how the Bucks handle the varied scoring skills of Malik Monk. However, Milwaukee is 33-16 when listed as the betting favorites and while they're certainly not as great when playing on the road, the injuries piling up for Sacramento could make this a tough task to keep up.

For our final prediction, we're going to roll with the Milwaukee Bucks to continue their dominance during this current road trip. They've been playing extremely well on defense and I expect another big performance from Giannis and their three-point shooters in this one.

Final Bucks-Kings Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks +2 (-110)