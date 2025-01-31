ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for another betting prediction and pick for Friday's NBA slate as we head to the Eastern Conference for this next showdown. The Chicago Bulls (20-28) will take on the Toronto Raptors (15-32) as Chicago leads the season series at 1-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Raptors prediction and pick.

The Chicago Bulls are currently tenth in the Eastern Conference and holding onto playoff position by a thread. They most recently beat the Denver Nuggets in a great effort, but dropped their last game to the Boston Celtics 122-120. They're just 2-8 over the last 10 and will hope to beat the Raptors once again and climb out of this slump.

The Toronto Raptors are twelfth in the Eastern Conference, most recently beating the Washington Wizards 106-82. In a rare turn of events, they're riding their longest winning streak of the season at five games and have won seven of their last 10. They'll be listed as betting favorites for just the fifth time this season.

Here are the Bulls-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Raptors Odds

Chicago Bulls: +3 (-108)

Moneyline: +134

Toronto Raptors: -3 (-112)

Moneyline: -158

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Raptors

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Toronto Sports Net, NBA League Pass

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Chicago Bulls couldn't find any answers to stop Kristaps Porzingis in their most recent loss to the Celtics, but they managed to contain the Denver Nuggets in the game prior in an impressive 129-121 effort. While Nikola Jokic still posted a stat line of 33/12/14, it was Nikola Vucevic who managed to lift his team with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists of his own. The Bulls are certainly the best version of themselves when Vucevic is playing like a dominant big man and he's had flashes of his old self throughout this season, usually resulting in similar wins for the Bulls.

It was promising to see Ayo Dosunmu score 12 points while adding four rebounds and assists. With star Zach LaVine sitting out the next few games with personal issues, the bulls will need Dosunmu and Dalen Terry to step their game up in his absence. Matas Buzelis has also been contributing in the rebounding department and he could get some extending minutes with other players like Torrey Craig out to injury.

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Toronto Raptors are currently having their best stretch of the season and dominated the Wizards their last time out. Scottie Barnes scored 24 points for his fourth-straight game with at least 20 points. He's been the main reason for this winning streak as he's been ultra-aggressive in driving to the hoop and refining his mid-range game. Jakob Poeltl has also been playing very sound basketball and it'll be interesting to see if the Raptors will be sellers of the big man during the trade deadline.

Another big reason for the Raptors' success has been their ability to stifle teams with their defense. They notched 12 steals against the Wizards their last time out and took the ball away eight time in their win over the Pelicans. If their defense can continue playing at a high level, they stand a very solid chance to continue their success against the Bulls. Look for them to continue spreading the ball and swinging around the perimeter as they rank third in the NBA in assists per game (29.1).

Final Bulls-Raptors Prediction & Pick

The Bulls got the best of the Raptors the first time these squads met with a 122-121 win. The game went right down to the wire, but it was ultimately Nikola Vucevic who saw the most success for the Bulls. The matchup between him and Jakob Poeltl down low will be the most important of this game – if Poeltl can stand tall and contest the increased shooting of Vucevic, they could stand a chance to slow him down as he's been hot over the last few games.

The Raptors are one of the better covering teams in the NBA this season at 29-18 ATS, posting an even more impressive home ATS record at 17-7. While the Bulls may look slightly better on paper, the absence of Zach LaVine will certainly hurt them in this game. Let's roll with the Toronto Raptors to continue this winning streak as they cover the spread once again.

Final Bulls-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors -3 (-112)