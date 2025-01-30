ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Butler Bulldogs are one of the worst teams in the Big East, while Georgetown is playing solid basketball, but they need to get more key wins on their schedule. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Butler-Georgetown prediction and pick.

Butler is 9-12 this season and has only two wins in the Big East. They have only one notable win all season, and it came against Mississippi State early in the year. They've also lost to notable teams like Houston, Wisconsin, Marquette twice, UConn twice, Villanova, and St. John's. Jahmyl Telfort is the biggest bright spot despite Butler's team struggles. They really need a win in this matchup.

Georgetown is 13-8 this season. While the season started well, the Hoyas have recently struggled in Big East play. They have notable wins against Creighton, Xavier, and Villanova. However, they have losses against Notre Dame, West Virginia, Marquette, UConn, and St. John's. Thomas Sorber and Micah Peavy are the two biggest keys to a balanced Hoyas offense. This is a must-win for the Hoyas.

Here are the Butler-Georgetown College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Butler-Georgetown Odds

Butler: +3.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +146

Georgetown: -3.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -176

Over: 138.5 (-115)

Under: 138.5 (-105)

How to Watch Butler vs. Georgetown

Time: 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT

TV: FS1

Why Butler Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Butler offense has been solid at best this season. They score 73 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 44.8%, and a three-point percentage of 36.3% of its three-pointers. They are also the 59th-ranked adjusted offense in KenPom, with a 114.2 rating. There are three Bulldogs that are averaging double digits in scoring this season.

Jahmyl Telfort is the Bulldogs' primary scorer and the most trustworthy player to try to score a bucket. He is also the leader in assists, with 3.4 per game, for a team that averages 14 assists per game. Telfort has his work cut out for him in this matchup against the Hoyas' defense. Butler has shown flashes, but this is a bad matchup against this defense, and the Hoyas can overwhelm and exploit it.

Georgetown's offense has taken a nosedive after a solid start to the season. The biggest strength of this offense is its balance. Four different Hoyas are averaging over double digits, and Thomas Sober leads the team with 14.5 points per game. Micah Peavy is second and just behind with 14.1 points per game.

They have also been a good team regarding ball movement, with 14.5 assists per game. Malik Mack is also the team leader in assists, with 4.5 per game. This offense needs a bounce-back opportunity after struggling in its last game and scoring only 41 points. This is the perfect matchup because the Butler defense is the perfect antidote for a bad offense.

Why Georgetown Will Cover The Spread/Win

Butler's defense is struggling as a unit. They allow 72 points per game, 42.6% from the field, and 31.3% from behind the arc. The frontcourt has not been all that impressive on defense, which is why they are struggling on this side of the court. Andre Screen leads the team in rebounds with six per game and blocks with 1.5 per game.

Then, Telfort is the best defender on the ball and leads the team in steals with 0.8 per game. The Butler defense has struggled all year, but the Georgetown offense is a decent matchup because they have also had their fair share of struggles this season.

Georgetown's defense is the best unit in this game. They allow 65.1 points per game, 39.5% from the field, and 33.4% from behind the arc. On KenPom, they have the 28th-ranked adjusted defensive rating at 96.4. Down low, Thomas Sorber has been a matchup nightmare for opposing teams.

He leads the team in rebounding with 9.1 per game and in blocks with 2.2 per game. Four different Hoyas are also averaging over one steal, with Micah Peavyy leading the team with 2.3 steals per game. This defense has a lot to like against a Butler offense that has been inconsistent at best and awful at worst.

Final Butler-Georgetown Prediction & Pick

This is a bad matchup for Butler. Georgetown's defense will completely wreck this game and shut down Butler at home. Sober and Peavy should do just enough on offense against an unimpressive Butler defense. Telfort is a great player, but he can't do everything himself. Georgetown wins and overs this game easily at home and gets the bounce-back they need.

Final Butler-Georgetown Prediction & Pick: Georgetown -3.5 (-118)