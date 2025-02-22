ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a BYU-Arizona prediction and pick. Find out how to watch BYU-Arizona.

The Arizona Wildcats are trying to set the table for a big March Madness run. Tommy Lloyd had a team which struggled in the first month and a half of the season. After Christmas Day, however, when the season moved into conference play, this team began to find its stride. It became a tougher team, a better defensive team, and a more cohesive group. Lloyd got his guys to play harder and with more intensity. Arizona began to sacrifice more at both ends of the court and make the game harder for the opponent. It is easy to think that the secret to winning is to make everything look smooth and comfortable for your own team, but the key is often to make the opponent suffer and have a hard time figuring out how to play. Even though Arizona lost a tough game to Houston one week ago, Arizona made the game hard for the Cougars. Nothing about that game was easy for Houston, a team which is likely to be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Arizona playing a two-seed-caliber team on even terms is an encouraging sign for the Wildcats entering the month of March.

Here are the BYU-Arizona College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: BYU-Arizona Odds

BYU: +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +245

Arizona: -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -310

Over: 152.5 (-115)

Under: 152.5 (-105)

How to Watch BYU vs Arizona

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread/Win

BYU has been playing really good basketball over the past week. Interestingly enough, BYU lost to Arizona at home and then seemed to learn a lot from that loss. BYU displayed great toughness in beating West Virginia, Kansas State, and Kansas over the past week and a half. The Cougars are on the good side of the bubble for the NCAA Tournament. They are playing with confidence right now. They are riding the wave. They know that if they can go into Tucson and grab a win over Arizona, they will become a lock for the NCAA Tournament (or at least will come extremely close to nailing down a bid well before Selection Sunday). BYU is getting almost eight whole points and is a decent pick to keep the game close.

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona is playing at home and will have had plenty of rest going into this game, given that its last game was on a Monday night at Baylor, a game the Wildcats won. Arizona also thumped BYU on the road in the first meeting between these two teams this season. If the U of A could handle BYU relatively easily on the road, it should be able to do the same at home. Arizona has already shown it is the better team. Now, with a partisan home crowd at their back, the Wildcats should be able to once again establish their superiority over and against BYU. It's a matchup in which Arizona should have the quickness and muscle to control the way this game is played at both ends of the court.

Final BYU-Arizona Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Arizona, but BYU is playing a lot better since its loss to Arizona a few weeks ago. Maybe sit back and wait for a live bet.

Final BYU-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Arizona -7.5