ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our ACC Tournament odds series with a Cal-Virginia Tech prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cal-Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech basketball is stuck, as are so many other programs in the Atlantic Coast Conference near the end of this college basketball season. Unless one of the league's mid-tier teams wins the ACC Tournament — which no one is predicting or expecting — we are going to be confronted by a whopper of a fact: 15 different ACC basketball teams will miss the NCAA Tournament. In the era of the expanded conference, that kind of fact will become more commonplace, but just imagine anyone telling you five years ago or at any point in time that one year, the ACC would have 15 schools swing and miss for the NCAA Tournament. It is staggering that a conference which takes so much pride in its basketball excellence could be this roundly mediocre. In some cases, ACC programs are struggling because of deficient coaching. Look at Syracuse with Adrian Autry and Boston College with Earl Grant.

In other cases, it's a matter of not spending enough NIL dollars to acquire players. This is the situation at Virginia Tech. Mike Young is regarded as a very smart, astute, tactically skilled head coach. He just doesn't have the dudes. He has not been able to get the elite athletes needed to compete in the ACC, and it is felt that Virginia Tech isn't throwing maximum resources into the race for quality players. This is what has to change if Tech is going to be more of a threat in the ACC in the next few seasons.

Cal isn't in the same boat as Virginia Tech, at least not yet. Mark Madsen is only in his second year on the job. Madsen unquestionably needs more time on the job. This season, Cal was hit by a lot of injuries, which makes it even harder to assess the overall player development project Madsen has chosen to undertake. It will be very interesting to see where these two programs go in the offseason. They both need a lot of help.

Here are the Cal-Virginia Tech ACC Tournament Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

ACC Tournament Odds: Cal-Virginia Tech Odds

Cal: -2.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -134

Virginia Tech: +2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 138.5 (-115)

Under: 138.5 (-105)

How to Watch Cal vs Virginia Tech

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

TV: ACC Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Cal Will Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia Tech is just not very good. This is a stagnant program with no real upside. It's not about the coach, as we noted above. It's about the lack of high-end, game-changing talent. There just aren't many players who jump off the screen and make a major impression on anyone who watches this team. Keep in mind that being mediocre in any season is conspicuous, but being mediocre in a year when the ACC has so many other mediocre teams is an even greater indictment of the state of the Hokies right now. Cal just has to win by three points to cover. That is the likely outcome.

Why Virginia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cal's injuries have gotten in the way of this team's development all season long. Now this beaten-up and tired team has to fly across the country to Charlotte for this ACC Tournament. Virginia Tech will have more fans in the building and a much shorter commute. The setup for this game clearly favors Virginia Tech.

Final Cal-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Cal, but we shouldn't trust a mediocre team with our money. Study the first-half game flow and pounce only if you see a really good live-play opportunity.

Final Cal-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick: Cal -2.5