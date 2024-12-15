ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Navy-Virginia Tech prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Navy-Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech is part of an ACC basketball landscape which is relatively barren entering the second half of December. We are six weeks into the college basketball season, and the ACC does not have much to show for its nonconference schedule. The ACC went an astonishing 2-14 against the SEC in the ACC-SEC Challenge. Only Duke and Clemson won in that 16-game event. Clemson then lost this past Saturday to Memphis at home. Duke has lost multiple high-profile games to Kentucky and Kansas. Louisville just lost to Kentucky on Saturday in another ACC-versus-SEC defeat. ACC teams have endured a miserable start to the season, with Virginia Tech being part of that reality.

The Hokies have lost to high-end teams and to mediocre opponents. They have stockpiled bad defeats and have not offset them with huge, high-value victories. Virginia Tech is a team which has virtually no chance of making the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team. The Hokies would have to go crazy in ACC play to have any real shot at a bid, but assuming they finish near .500 in the conference in January and February, they won't be part of March Madness. It's a very deflating thing for a college basketball program in a power conference to be 10 days short of Christmas and already have one's March hopes derailed, for all intents and purposes. Virginia Tech has to push that depression aside and focus on the immediate and simple act of playing one game on one day against one opponent and blocking out all the other noise in the system. The Hokies host Navy on Sunday afternoon, trying to develop momentum — and develop their players — in the midst of what is looking like a lost season.

Here are the Navy-Virginia Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Navy-Virginia Tech Odds

Navy: +12.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +640

Virginia Tech: +12.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -1000

Over: 140.5 (-115)

Under: 140.5 (-105)

How to Watch Navy vs Virginia Tech

Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Navy Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is large, and Navy just has to be moderately competent to stay close enough to cover the spread. The Midshipmen don't have to be spectacular; they just need to avoid being bad. They should be able to lose to Virginia Tech by fewer than 13 points, and maybe fewer than 10.

Why Virginia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

When we previewed Virginia Tech's game against North Carolina A&T last week, we noted that “Virginia Tech has also lost to a few teams unlikely to make the NCAA Tournament this season. One is South Carolina. The other is Jacksonville. Tech lost to the Dolphins in a particularly brutal setback. It would be one thing if Virginia Tech was losing only to good teams, but the Jacksonville loss underscores the point that the Hokies just haven't been very good at any point this season. They have already torched their NCAA Tournament at-large resume.”

Virginia Tech was favored by 15.5 points over A&T, and it might have seemed absurd for Tech to be favored over any team by that many points. Yet, North Carolina A&T was not very good. Tech was able to comfortably cover the spread, winning by 28 points. There's a lesson: One team might be bad, but the other team might be several degrees worse

Final Navy-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Virginia Tech, but Navy is better than the NC A&T team the Hokies just crushed. Stay away from this game.

Final Navy-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick: Virginia Tech -12.5