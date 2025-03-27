ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Montreal Canadiens will battle the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at the Lenovo Center. It will be a potential playoff preview as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Canadiens-Hurricanes prediction and pick.

The Canadiens lead the head-to-head series 110-75-9. However, the Canes are 9-1 in the past 10 games against the Habs. But the Canadiens blanked the Hurricanes 4-0 on February 24 at the Bell Centre.

Here are the Canadiens-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canadiens-Hurricanes Odds

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +255

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 5.5 (-112)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Canadiens vs Hurricanes

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

TV: ESPN+ and FanDuel Sports South

Why the Canadiens Will Cover the Spread/Win

There is playoff fever in Montreal, and the Habs look to finish the season strong and get into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Ultimately, they hope to replicate what they did last time against the Canes, when they won 4-0.

The Canadiens got off to a strong start in the first period when they scored two goals, one by Juraf Slafkovsky and the other by Patrick Laine. Thus, they were up 2-0 before the Hurricanes even realized what was happening. Nick Suzuki added to the fun by putting a puck into the back of the net in the second period, making it 3-0. Finally, Lane Hutson finished things off with a powerplay goal to finish the victory.

The Habs won this game, scoring four goals, despite firing just 18 shots on the net. Also, they only won 41 percent of the faceoffs and had to chase the puck constantly. But it was the powerplay that gave them their edge. Significantly, the Canadiens went 2 for 5 on the powerplay. Suzuki, Laine, and Cole Caufield will be the ones to watch in this game.

Sam Montembeault was masterful in this outing, stopping all 20 shots he faced. Amazingly, he has been one of the focal points for this team and one of the main reasons why the Canadiens are currently in playoff contention. The defense in front of him provided 27 hits and blocked 21 shots.

The Canadiens will cover the spread if their offense can continue to convert on their powerplay chances and get good shots at the net. Then, the defense must continue to get in front of the puck and not let the Hurricanes get good chances.

Why the Hurricanes Will Cover the Spread/Win

Taylor Hall had a hat trick last week and reminded everyone why he was once the top overall pick. Now, he will attempt to pick up an offense that has had its moments this season. However, the Hurricanes are still one of the top teams in the NHL and are gearing up for the playoffs. The Canes still have the playmakers to get things done.

It did not work out that well last time. No, they just could not get anything into the net. Hall had no shots, while Sebastian Aho had two shots. Likewise, Seth Jarvis managed just one shot.

This was all surprising to see as the Hurricanes fired 20 shots at the net, with none of them going in. Plus, they won 59 percent of the faceoffs but could not capitalize on their chances. The Canes also went 0 for 3 on the powerplay.

Frederik Andersen was not good in this game, making 14 saves and allowing four goals. Therefore, the Canes might turn to Pyotr Kochetkov in this game as he has been the main goalie throughout the season. The defense leveled 21 hits and blocked 11 shots in front of Andersen last time. Ultimately, they must do a better job of preventing shots from getting to the net.

The Hurricanes will cover the spread if their offensive playmakers can create some scoring opportunities, mainly by converting on their chances on the powerplay. Also, the defense must create turnovers and force bad shots.

Final Canadiens-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Canadiens are 41-29 against the spread, while the Hurricanes are 33-38 against the spread. Moreover, the Habs are 21-14 against the spread on the road, while the Canes are 20-16 against the spread at home. The Canadiens are 36-31-2 against the over/under, while the Hurricanes are 29-37-5 against the over/under.

The Canadiens are definitely a playoff contender and have played well enough to put themselves in a good spot. However, they have not done well on the road against strong teams. While they have covered often, they still have struggled. The Canes need a strong win at home, and I think they will use this game as a statement. Expect the Hurricanes to come out strong and cover the spread at home.

Final Canadiens-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (-122)