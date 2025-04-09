ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Vancouver Canucks look to keep their playoff hopes alive as they face the Colorado Avalanche. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canucks-Avalanche prediction and pick.

The Canucks come into the game at 36-29-13 on the year, which is fifth in the Pacific Division. In their last game, the Cancucks faced the Stars. The Stars took a 2-0 lead on power-play goals from Mikko Rantanen and Mason Marchment in the first period. In the second period, Matt Duchene scored to make it 3-0. The Canucks would score twice early in the third to make it a one-goal game, but Mavrik Broque and Mikael Granlund scored to make it 5-2. With one minute left in the game, Aatu Raty scored for the Canucks. Then with 30 seconds left, Pius Suter scored. Suter then scored again with seven seconds left to tie the game. This would lead to overtime where Kiefer Sherwood would win the game for the Canucks.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche are 48-27-4 on the year, which places them third in the Central Division. In their last game, the Avalanche faced the Vegas Golden Knights. In the first period, the Golden Knights would take the lead. They would add to the lead on a Brayden McNabb goal in the second period. Valeri Nichushkin and Jimmy Vesey would both score in the second period to tie the game. After a scoreless third period and overtime, the Avalanche would win the game in a shootout.

Here are the Canucks-Avalanche NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canucks-Avalanche Odds

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: +172

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 5.5 (-122)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Canucks vs Avalanche

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Canucks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Canucks is led by Pius Suter, Conor Garland, and Nils Hoglander. Suter is fourth on the team in points this year, coming into the game with 24 goals and 21 assists. He is joined on the line by Garland who is third on the team in points. Garland comes in with 19 goals and 29 assists this year. Finally, Hoglander comes in with seven goals and 15 assists this year.

The team leader in points this year is Quinn Hughes, who leads the team in assists and points while playing from the blue line. Hughes comes into the game with 16 goals and 58 assists, good for 74 total points. Meanwhile, Brock Boeser and Jake DeBrusk lead the second line. Boeser is second on the team in points, coming in with 25 goals and 24 assists. DeBrust is coming into the game with 25 goals and 20 assists this year.

Thatcher Demko is expected to be in goal for the Canucks in this one. He is 10-8-3 on the year with a 2.90 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage. Demko is 3-2-0 in his last five games.

Why the Avalanche Will Cover the Spread/Win

Nathan MacKinnon leads the way for the Colorado Avalanche. He leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. MacKinnon comes in with 32 goals and 84 assists, good for 115 points. He also has nine goals and 29 assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Jonathan Drouin and Arturri Lehkonen. Drouin comes in with 11 goals and 26 assists this year in his 43 games. Finally, Lehkonen is third on the team in points this year, coming in with 27 goals and 17 assists this year.

Cale Makar has also been solid for the Avalanche this year. He is second on the team in points, playing from the blue line. Makar has 30 goals and 61 assists this year. Further, he has 12 goals and 23 assists on the power play this season. Meanwhile, Devon Toews has also been solid from the blue line. He has nine goals and 34 assists on the year.

MacKenzie Blackwood is expected to be in goal for the Avalanche in this one. He is 28-19-6 overall this year, with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. He is 3-2-0 in his last five games, with a shutout and three games giving up two or fewer goals.

Final Canucks-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

The Avalanche come in as heavy favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. They have won seven of their last ten games, and in the process have scored 39 goals. Meanwhile, the Canucks have won just four of their last six games, and they are struggling on the defensive end of the ice. In their last ten games, they have allowed 39 goals. MacKenzie Blackwood has been the better goaltender as of late, and while Thatcher Demko has had some wins, he is allowing way too many goals. Take the Avalanche in this one.

Final Canucks-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (+122)