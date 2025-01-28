ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Vancouver Canucks hit the road to take on the Nashville Predators Wednesday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series with a Canucks-Predators prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Canucks-Predators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canucks-Predators Odds

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +125

Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -150

Over: 5.5 (-115)

Under: 5.5 (-105)

How To Watch Canucks vs. Predators

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, FanDuel Sports Network South

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canucks should be able to play well in the defensive zone Wednesday night. Nashville scores the sixth-fewest goals per game, and they have the second-lowest shot percentage. The Predators do this while taking the fifth-most shots in the NHL. Nashville wants to put puck on net, but they do not have the best opportunities, and a lot of times its not a hard save for the goaltender. With Nashville's struggles in the offensive zone, the Canucks should not have a problem keeping them to a lower goal total.

Kavin Lankinen is expected to start in net for the Canucks in this game. He is the better goalie for the team, and he gives Vancouver the best chance to win the game. On the season, Lankinen is tied for ninth in the NHL with a record of 18-8-6. He is 15th with 2.56 goals allowed per game, and 18th with a .906 save percentage. Additionally, Lankinen has four shutouts, which is the fourth-most in the NHL. He is enjoying a pretty good month of January right now, and he should be able to keep that up. If Lankinen continues to play well, the Canucks will win.

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

Nashville can also have a good game in the defensive zone. Vancouver has scored the 10th-fewest goals per game in the NHL at 2.84 goals. Along with that, the Canucks are not a team that shoot the puck often. They try to stay patient and wait for their chances, but it ends up coming back to haunt them. The Canucks take the second-fewest shots in the NHL. The Predators have to make sure they do not allow any open lanes to the net, but that should not be a problem. If the Canucks continue to struggle, the Predators will cover the spread.

The Predators just had a five-game winning streak snapped in their last game. It is not easy to win six games in a row, so that is not something I would worry about. The Predators are still playing pretty good hockey. In their last six games, Nashville has scored 4.83 goals per game. That is obviously much higher than their season average in goals per game. Their play in the defensive zone is not great, so the Predators have to score well. If they can have another good game in the offensive zone, the Predators will have a great chance to cover the spread.

Final Canucks-Predators Prediction & Pick

This could end up being a lower scoring game. Both teams tend to struggle in the offensive zone, so it will come down to who can score that last goal. I do think it will be the Predators with how well they are scoring. I will take the Predators to win this game.

Final Canucks-Predators Prediction & Pick: Predators ML (-150)