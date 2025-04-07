ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Vancouver Canucks hit the road as they face the Dallas Stars. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canucks-Stars prediction and pick.

The Canucks come into the game sitting at 35-29-13 on the year, which places them in fifth in the Pacific Divison. The Canucks playoff hopes are fading, as they are eight points out of a playoff spot currently. In their last game, they faced the Vegas Golden Knights. Nils Hoglander scored first to give the Canucks the lead, but Ivan Barbashev and Nicholas Roy would both score for Vegas to give them the 2-1 lead heading into the second period. In the second period, Aatu Raty scored to tie the game. Still, in the third, Victor Olofsson scored and Vegas would win the game 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars are 50-22-5 on the year, which is good for second in the Central Divison. The Stars have clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In their last game, the Stars faced the Minnesota Wild. Jason Robertson scored in the first period to make it 1-0. After a scoreless second period, Matt Boldy and Marcus Foligno both scored to give the Wild the lead, but the Stars would tie it on a Thomas Harley goal in the third. This would lead to overtime, where Marco Rossi would win the game for the Wild.

Here are the Canucks-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canucks-Stars Odds

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +184

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 5.5 (-106)

Under: 5.5 (-114)

How To Watch Canucks vs Stars

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Canucks Will Cover the Spread/Win

With Elias Pettersson still out of the lineup, the top line for the Canucks is led by Brock Boeser. Boeser is second on the team in points and leads the team in goals. He comes into the game with 25 goals and 24 assists on the year, good for 49 total points. He is joined on the top line by Nils Hoglander and Pius Suter. Hoglander has seven goals and 15 assists so far on the year. Meanwhile, Suter is sixth on the team in points, coming in with 22 goals and 21 assists.

The team leader in points this year comes from the blue line. Quinn Hughes leads the team in both points and assists this year, having 16 goals and 56 assists, good for 72 total points. Further, Conor Garland has been solid from the second line this year. He comes into the game fourth on the team in points, sitting with 19 goals and 26 assists this year,

Thatcher Demko is expected to be in goal for the Canucks in this one. He is 9-8-3 on the year with a 2.86 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage. Demko is 3-2-0 in his last five games, with two games giving up two or fewer goals and having a save percentage over .920.

Why the Stars Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Stars this year is led by Jason Robertson, who is second on the team in points and leads the team in goals. He comes into the game with 34 goals, 44 assists, and 78 total points. Meanwhile, he is joined on the line by Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen. Hintz is fourth on the team in points with 28 goals and 37 assists, good for 65 points. Rantanen has four goals and ten assists in his 15 games with the Stars.

Meanwhile, Matt Duchene is tied for the team lead in points while leading the team in assists. Duchene comes in with 29 goals and 50 assists, good for 79 total points. He is joined on the line by Mason Marchment, who has 20 goals and 25 assists this year. The line is rounded out by Mikael Granlund, who has six goals and 12 assists in his 26 games with the Stars. Finally, Wyatt Johnston has been great, currently, playing on the third line. He is third on the team in points, coming in with 31 goals and 37 assists.

Jake Oettinger is expected to be in goal for the Stars in this one. He is 36-15-4 on the year with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. He is second in the NHL in wins, while sitting seventh in goals against average and save percentage. Oettinger is 4-0-1 in the last five games, giving up just eight goals over the last five games.

Final Canucks-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Stars come in as favorites in this NHL game. While they have lost two in a row, they have won seven of their last ten games. Further, the Stars are third in the NHL in goals against. The Canucks have lost four of five and scored 15 goals in the process. Still, 12 of those goals came over two games, with one being a loss. Take the Stars in this one.

Final Canucks-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars -1.5 (+114)