The Washington Capitals travel across the country to take on the Anaheim Ducks Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Ducks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

How To Watch Capitals vs. Ducks

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: Victory+, Monumental Sports Network

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Capitals have won four straight games heading into this one. They have played really well on both ends of the ice during this win streak. Offensively, Washington has scored 17 goals in those four games. That is 4.25 goals per game, which makes it very easy to win. In fact, when the Capitals put up at least four goals this season, they are 28-0-3. On the season, the Capitals score the most goals per game by a good amount. If they can continue to be that high-scoring team, the Capitals will win this game easily.

Defensively, Washington has allowed a total of 10 goals in these four games. They have allowed just two goals in each of their last three games. On the season, the Capitals have allowed the third-fewest goals per game, so they get it done in the defensive zone. Anaheim is the third-worst scoring team in the NHL, so Washington should be able to keep up their solid play Tuesday night. If they can carry their momentum into this game, the Capitals are going to cover the spread pretty easily.

Why the Ducks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Anaheim allowed just three goals in their first game against the Capitals. They were shutout, so it was a bit lopsided, but their defensive play was pretty good. Washington is just 14-14-5 when they score less than four goals this season. That was the case in their first matchup. Even though the Ducks lost, they gave themselves a decent chance to at least cover the spread in the defensive zone. If they can have another good game defensively, the Ducks will be able to keep this game within two goals, or possibly win at home.

Lukas Dostal is expected to be the starter in net for the Ducks, and he does a pretty good job. The 24-year-old is over .500 with his record, and he ranks 32nd in goals allowed per game (2.88) while saving 91.2 percent of shots against him. His save percentage ranks in the top-15 of all goalies in the NHL. In his last five games, Dostal has allowed more than two goals just one time, so he is playing some good hockey at the moment. If he is up for the challenge Tuesday night, the Ducks will have a great chance to cover the spread, or win at home.

Final Capitals-Ducks Prediction & Pick

Washington is one of the best teams in the NHL period. They play well on both ends of the ice, and they are showing no signs of slowing down. The Ducks have a tendency to struggle, so the Capitals will need to take advantage of that. I believe Washington will. For that reason, I will take the Capitals to win this game by at least two goals against the Ducks.

Final Capitals-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Capitals -1.5 (+122)