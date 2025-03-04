ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Metropolitan Division clash as the Washington Capitals face the New York Rangers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Rangers prediction and pick.

The Capitals come into the game at 39-14-8 on the year, placing them in first in the Metropolitan Division. Even with the best record in the Eastern Conference, the Capitals are looking to upgrade at forward at the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the Ottawa Senators. The Capitals took the early lead on goals from Connor McMichael and Pierre-Luc Dubion in the first period. They would add another goal in the second, but the Senators would also score in the period. In the third, the Senators would tie the game, forcing overtime and then a shootout. There, Dylan Strome won the game for the Capitals.

Meanwhile, the Rangers are 31-26-4 on the year, placing them in fifth in the Metropolitan Division. This has the Rangers outside of the playoff picture currently, and that has led the Rangers to trade away Ryan Lindgren. In their last game, the Rangers faced the Islanders. Will Cuylle scored in the first period to give the Rangers the lead. The Rangers would add a shorthanded goal in the period as well. After a scoreless second period, JT Miller would add a goal in the third and an empty net goal would extend the lead. Igor Shesterkin stopped all 21 shots he faced in the 4-0 victory.

Here are the Capitals-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Capitals-Rangers Odds

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -126

New York Rangers: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: +105

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Capitals vs Rangers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT/TruTV/Max

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Capitals are led by Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome on the top line this year. Ovechkin leads the team in goals coming in with 31 goals and 17 assists this year, sitting fourth on the team in points this year. Ovechkin has eight goals and six assists this year on the power play. Strome leads the team in assists and points, coming in with 18 goals and 42 assists. He also has six goals and 20 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Aliaksei Protas. Protas is third on the team in points this year, coming in with 23 goals and 28 assists.

The second line for the Capitals is led by Pierre-Luc Dubois and Tom Wilson. Dubois is second on the team in points this year, coming into the game with 15 goals and 37 assists this year. Wilson is sixth on the team in points, sitting with 27 goals and 20 assists this year. The line is rounded out by Connor McMichael, who is fifth on the team in points with 22 goals and 25 assists this year.

Charlie Lindgren is expected to be in goal for the Capitals in this one. He is 13-10-3 on the year with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. Lindgren is 2-2-1 in his last five games, but has three games giving up three or fewer goals.

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rangers' top line is led by Artemi Panarin, who leads the team in goals and points this year. He comes into the game with 25 goals and 38 assists, good for 63 total points. He also has eight goals and 13 assists on the power play. Panarin is joined on the top line by Vincent Trocheck and Alexis Lafreniere. Trocheck is fourth on the team in points with 14 goals and 22 assists. Lafreniere is fifth on the team in points, coming in with 17 goals and 16 assists.

Meanwhile, Adam Fox is second on the team in points, playing from the blue line. He comes into the game with five goals and 43 assists this year. Further, Mika Zibanejad has been great from the second line. He is third on the team in points with 13 goals and 31 assists. He is joined by JT Miller, who has seven goals and seven assists in his 11 games with the Rangers.

Igor Shesterkin is expected to be in goal for the Rangers in this one. He is 21-21-2 on the year with a 2.86 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He is 3-2-0 in his last five starts, with two games giving up one or fewer goals.

Final Capitals-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Capitals come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. One reason is they are scoring 3.59 goals per game, while sitting ninth on the power play. The Capitals are also fourth in the NHL in goals against per game. The Rangers are scoring 3.05 goals per game, but are 18th in the NHL in goals against per game. Still, they are fourth on the penalty kill. This should be a tight game, but the Capitals defense makes the difference.

Final Capitals-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Capitals ML (-126)