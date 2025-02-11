ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Bayern Munich looks for a strong first leg in the knockout rounds of the Champions League as they visit Celtic. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Celtic-Bayern Munich prediction and pick.

Celtic went 3-3-2 in the league phase of this year's Champions League. They opened strong with a 5-1 win over Slovan Bratislava before falling 7-1 to Borussia Dortmund. They would then go undefeated in their next five games, with three draws and two wins. In their last game, they would fall 4-2 to Aston Villa. Still, Celtic has not lost yet in UCL play at home. Overall, Celtic has won nine of their last 11 games, with a loss and a draw.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich went 5-0-3 in the league phase. Bayern opened strong with a 9-2 victory over Dinamo Zagreb. They would lose their next two games, falling to Aston Villa and Barcelona. Bayern would then win four of their next five games, finishing with a 3-1 win over Slovan Bratislava. Bayern Munich has won eight of their last nine games, with the only loss being to Feyenoord on the road in UCL play.

Here are the Celtic-Bayern Munich Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Celtic-Bayern Munich Odds

Celtic: +600

Bayern Munich: -280

Draw: +460

Over 3.5 goals: +104

Under 3.5 goals: -126

How to Watch Celtic vs. Bayern Munich

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

Why Celtic Will Win

Celtic has scored well this year, scoring in 35 of 39 total fixtures while scoring 2.82 goals per game in that time. In UCL play, Celtic has scored in six of eight fixtures in UCL play. Further, they have scored 13 goals over the eight fixtures, good for 1.63 goals per game. Meanwhile, they have been solid at home in UCL play. They have scored in all four home games in UCL play while scoring 2.5 goals per game at home in UCL play.

Daizen Maeda has led the way for Celtic in UCL play. He has three goals on an expected 1.8. Further, Maeda has scored eight goals with seven assists in domestic league play. Meanwhile, Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn has been great in Scottish Premiership play. He has ten goals and six assists this year in domestic league play, while he has two goals and an assist in UCL play. Finally, Kyogo Furuhashi has a goal in UCL play while having ten in domestic play.

Celtic has allowed 14 goals over the eight UCL games so far. Still, 11 of the 14 goals came over two games, both losses. Celtic also has three clean sheets in UCL play. Celtic has been strong at home on defense in UCL play. They have allowed just three goals in their four home games.

Why Bayern Munich Will Win

Bayern Munich has scored in 29 of 32 total fixtures this year while scoring 2.91 goals per game overall. They have also continued to score well in Champions League play. Bayern Munich has 20 goals over eight fixtures, good for 2.5 per fixture. Further, they have scored in six of the eight fixtures so far. Bayern has not scored as well on the road in UCL play, scoring just six times in their four road fixtures. Further, those six goals were scored in just two games, as they failed to score in the other two.

Harry Kane leads the way for Bayern Munich. He has 21 goals and seven assists in Bundesliga play while having six with an assist in UCL play. Further, Michael Olise has four goals and an assist in UCL play, with six goals and seven assists in Bundesliga play. Finally, Jamal Musiala has scored ten times in Bundesliga play while having two goals and three assists in UCL play.

Bayern Munich has allowed 12 goals over the eight UCL matches so far. That is good for 1.5 goals per game so far in UCL play. Still, nine of those 12 goals have come on the road so far in UCL play.

Final Celtic-Bayern Munich Prediction & Pick

Bayern Munich is the better team in this game, but Celtic will be able to put up a fight. Celtic scored twice against Aston Villa, even though they took the loss. Further, they also scored against Club Brugge and Borussia Dortmund. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich has struggled on defense on the road. They allowed three goals to Feyenoord while also letting Shakhtar Donetsk score. Both teams have seen the over 3.5 goal mark hit in four of their eight games. Furthermore, Celtic has scored in all four home games, while Bayern has conceded a goal in all four road UCL games. If Celtic can score one here, the over should hit.

Final Celtic-Bayern Munich Champions League Prediction & Pick: Over 3.5 (+104)