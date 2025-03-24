ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for Monday's NBA slate of action as we conclude this next cross-conference series with the second meeting between these two squads. The Boston Celtics will take on the Sacramento Kings as the Kings lead the series 1-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Kings prediction and pick.

The Boston Celtics are currently second in the Eastern Conference and recently clinched their playoff position as the two-seed. They most recently beat the Jazz 121-99 and have impressively won nine of their last 10 games. They'll be gearing up for another playoff run to repeat as NBA Champions.

The Sacramento Kings are currently ninth in the Western Conference and most recently fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 114-108. They're just 3-7 in their last 10 games and need to avoid a complete collapse to preserve their chances at a play-in berth and potential playoff spot. They'll also look for a rare season sweep over the Celtics.

Here are the Celtics-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Kings Odds

Boston Celtics: -4 (-112)

Moneyline: -166

Sacramento Kings: +4 (-108)

Moneyline: +140

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Kings

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBA League Pass

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics are on fire with 10 games remaining in the regular season as they'll face the Trail Blazers before heading to Sacramento on this current road trips. Of their last nine wins, five have come by double-digits as they're pulling away from most opponents in the second half of games. Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are having another career season and if they're able to remain healthy, another championship is the only worthy expectation of this team.

The Celtics are without Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday during their current outing against the Trail Blazers with Jaylen Brown sitting for the next two games due to a knee issue. Still, players like Derrick White and Payton Pritchard have been some of the NBA's best scoring options off the bench as Tatum is more than capable of carrying this team alone. Having a deep roster only adds to their dominance and these last few games will be all about getting healthy and ready for the postseason.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sacramento Kings dropped a disappointing game at home to the Milwaukee Bucks their last time out as they led through several point of the game by as many as double-digits. Their offense dried up during the second half despite 22 points from DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine struggled to get his shot going from deep. Without Domantas Sabonis in the lineup, they seriously struggle to defend the interior and have stagnant periods of offense without his passing ability. They'll need to keep the ball moving and look for Malik Monk to give them another spark off the bench.

The Kings rank seventeenth in the league with 26.4 APG as much of their offense if predicated on isolation looks and freeing up one-on-ones on the low block. While their strategy may prove effective when LaVine and DeRozan are hot from the field, their offense without the dynamic game of Sabonis is quite predictable and can be picked up quickly by a defense like Boston's. Still, the Kings managed a 17-point victory over the Celtics their last time out thanks to DeRozan's 24 points and spot-up scoring.

Final Celtics-Kings Prediction & Pick

With the current run the Celtics are on, there's not much stopping their momentum during this current road trip. There's a slim chance both Porzingis and Holiday will be available for this game after being absent their last, which will only add to the advantage the Celtics already have when looking at these two lineups.

Without Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk in the game during their last loss, the Kings struggled to get their offense going once the Bucks' defense settled in. We should see a similar story during this game once the Celtics get comfortable and I think it'll be too much for the Kings to handle. Let's roll with the Celtics to cover on the road.

Final Celtics-Kings Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -4 (-110)