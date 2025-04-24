ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Kansas City: Ian Machado Garry versus Carlos Prates kicks off the prelims with a fight between Chelsea Chandler and Joselyne Edwards in the women's bantamweight division. Check out our UFC odds series for our Chandler-Edwards prediction and pick.

Chelsea Chandler (6-3) enters UFC Kansas City after dropping a unanimous decision to Yana Santos last August, where she missed weight and struggled to impose her game. Prior to that, Chandler earned a gritty decision win over Josiane Nunes. She’ll look to regain momentum against Joselyne Edwards this Saturday night.

Joselyne Edwards (14-6) snapped a two-fight skid by submitting Tamires Vidal in the third round last October, despite missing weight for the bout. Previously, Edwards dropped unanimous decisions to Ailin Perez and Nora Cornolle. Now, she aims to build on her momentum against Chelsea Chandler at UFC Kansas City

Here are the UFC Kansas City Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Kansas City Odds: Chelsea Chandler-Joselyne Edwards Odds

Chelsea Chandler: +240

Joselyne Edwards: -298

Over 2.5 rounds: -475

Under 2.5 rounds: +325

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Chelsea Chandler Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Yana Santos – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 3 (2 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Chelsea Chandler has a clear path to victory against Joselyne Edwards at UFC Kansas City by leveraging her well-rounded skill set and grappling prowess. Chandler’s ability to mix striking with takedowns, as seen in her gritty win over Josiane Nunes, gives her the tools to neutralize Edwards’ striking advantage. If Chandler commits to her wrestling and controls the pace, she can dictate where the fight takes place, minimizing Edwards’ opportunities to work at range. Her experience against aggressive opponents and balanced approach, combining knockouts, submissions, and decision wins, suggests she can adapt and find success over three rounds.

While Edwards is favored for her striking and composure, Chandler’s pressure-heavy style and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu background could be decisive if she avoids prolonged exchanges on the feet. If Chandler manages distance, secures takedowns, and maintains top control, she can stifle Edwards’ offense and accumulate points with ground-and-pound. In a division always seeking new contenders, a disciplined performance from Chandler, focused on grappling and control, could see her grind out a unanimous decision victory and reestablish herself as a rising threat in the bantamweight ranks.

Why Joselyne Edwards Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Tamires Vidal – SUB R3

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 9 (5 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Joselyne Edwards has the tools to defeat Chelsea Chandler this weekend at UFC Kansas City, thanks to her superior striking and well-rounded finishing ability. Edwards, fighting out of Kings MMA, brings a significant edge in both reach and striking volume, often using her rangy kickboxing to keep opponents at bay and rack up points on the scorecards. With five knockout wins and a recent submission victory over Tamires Vidal, Edwards has proven she can end fights both on the feet and on the ground, showcasing her evolution as a mixed martial artist.

Chandler’s pressure-heavy, grappling-based approach could be stifled by Edwards’ movement and technical improvements. Both fighters are physically imposing for the division, but Edwards’ composure and ability to fight at range should allow her to avoid Chandler’s takedown attempts and punish her with strikes as she closes the distance. If Chandler gets reckless in pursuit of the takedown, Edwards’ growing submission game could come into play as well. With a win, Edwards would not only solidify her place in the bantamweight division but also demonstrate that her technical striking and finishing instincts make her a legitimate threat to anyone in the top 15.

Final Chelsea Chandler-Joselyne Edwards Prediction & Pick

Chelsea Chandler vs. Joselyne Edwards at UFC Kansas City shapes up as a classic striker-versus-grappler matchup, with both fighters seeking to climb the bantamweight ladder. Edwards enters as the betting favorite, thanks to her technical kickboxing, high output, and recent submission win over Tamires Vidal. She’s shown improvements in both her striking variety and her ability to mix in takedowns, giving her a more well-rounded threat on the feet and the mat. Chandler, meanwhile, is a physically imposing grappler who thrives in gritty exchanges and has the ability to control opponents if she can get the fight to the ground.

The outcome likely hinges on whether Chandler can consistently close the distance and implement her wrestling. If Edwards maintains range and uses her superior speed and striking, she should edge out rounds and potentially earn a decision. However, Chandler’s relentless pressure and grappling could pose problems if Edwards’ takedown defense falters. Expect a competitive bout, but the edge goes to Edwards by decision, given her striking advantage and recent improvements in defensive wrestling.

Final Chelsea Chandler-Joselyne Edwards Prediction & Pick: Joselyne Edwards (-298), Over 2.5 Rounds (-475)