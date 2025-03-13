ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Co-Main Event of UFC Vegas 104 is finally set as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for this exciting scrap in the Welterweight (170) Division. MMA veterans will go to war as Vegas' own Chidi Njokuani takes on Brazil's Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos. Check the UFC odds series for our Njokuani-Zaleski prediction and pick.

Chidi Njokuani (24-10) has gone 4-3 inside the UFC cage since 2022. He's been streaky through this point of his career with back-to-back wins, a three-fight losing streak, and consecutive wins heading into this fight. He'll look for his third-straight victory as he attempts to make another run through the division. Njokuani stands 6-foot-3 with an 80-inch reach.

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (25-8-1) has gone 11-4-1 since joining the UFC roster in 2015. He's 1-1-1 in his last three fights including a draw against Rinat Fakhretdinov and a most recent win over Zach Scroggin in the first round. He'll be the moderate betting favorite here looking to mount a winning streak. Zaleski dos Santos stands 5-foot-11 with a 73-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 104 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 104 Odds: Chidi Njokuani-Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Odds

Chidi Njokuani: +164

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: -198

Over 2.5 rounds: -110

Under 2.5 rounds: -120

Why Chidi Njokuani Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Jared Gooden – U DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 14 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Chidi Njokuani is coming in off a very complete performance against a dangerous striker in Jared Gooden. He managed to use movement to his advantage as he was the much more fluid striker throughout the bout. Once finding a comfortable range, Njokuani is able to flow with his combinations while adding in kicks with his long reaching legs. His straight punches are very stiff and he can pile damage in a hurry if he's landing clean. Look for Njokuani to try and be first in the exchanges as he tries to throw Zaleski off his timing.

Njokuani will need to avoid his back foot in this fight and constantly pressure forward. We've seen him freeze in the past when on the retreat and he can't afford to do the same against a dangerous knockout artist like Zaleski. Look for Njokuani to make use of the Thai clinch as the taller, longer fighter as he'll have to make the most of his physical advantages during this one.

Why Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Zach Scroggin – TKO (punches, R1)

Last 5: 3-1-1

Finishes: 15 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos last beat Zach Scroggin in a Round 1 flurry finish by landing the more precise shots. It was an interesting change of pace for the Brazilian veteran as his last six prior fights when to a decision. He could be looking at a more drawn-out fight during this one as both men will be hoping to find their striking rhythm. While he'll be working with a heigh and reach disadvantage, Zaleski stands to find success behind his creativity and ability to string together unique combinations on the feet.

He certainly possesses the greater finishing upside with more KO's on his record and he's been on the UFC grind much longer than his opponent. Still, the two competitors are relatively close in age and Zaleski has been known to have the more solid chin between the two. To be successful during this fight, he may have to walk through some punches and turn this into a chaotic brawl to draw Njokuani into a compromised spot on the feet.

Final Chidi Njokuani-Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Prediction & Pick

This should be an action-packed Co-Main Event as both fighters are extremely skilled on the feet. Both men also make great use of their leg kicks, so we may see portions of this fight taking place at a safe kicking range. Chidi Njokuani will have the slight advantage with a longer reach, but Elizeu Zaleski is much more creative on the feet and can find unique openings.

Still, Njokuani recent streak has been impressive and he's proven himself over a three-round environment. During those fights, he's usually the aggressor and tends to take octagon control, so it'll be interesting to see how he handles the forward movement of Zaleski.

I think the difference in this fight will be the constant output from Zaleski while eating punches and continuing to press forward. His instincts are usually to counter punch, but he'll see a successful campaign if he's able to crowd Njokuani along the fence and mix body shots into his attack. For our final prediction, let's roll with dos Santos to find this decision victory.

Final Chidi Njokuani-Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Prediction & Pick: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (-198)