UFC 313: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev continues on the prelims with a fight between Chris Gutierrez and John Castaneda in the bantamweight division. Gutierrez comes into this fight off a dominant decision victory and wins in two out of his last three meanwhile, Castaneda is coming off a unanimous decision loss looking to get back into the win column this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Gutierrez-Castaneda prediction and pick.

Chris Gutierrez (21-5-2) was originally scheduled to face off against Jean Matsumoto but Matsumoto stepped in for the injured Dominick Cruz and lost a close decision to Rob Font. Now, Gutierrez is gearing up to face off against short-notice replacement John Castaneda this weekend to keep the good times rolling at UFC 313.

John Castaneda (21-7) was originally slated to fight last weekend against Douglas Silva de Andrade but he wasn't cleared to fight ahead of the weigh ins. Since the fight fell through between Matsumoto-Gutierrez, Casteneda jumped at the opportunity to fight Gutierrez at a catchweight of 140 lbs this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in hopes of getting back on track.

Here are the UFC 313 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 313 Odds: Chris Gutierrez-John Castaneda Odds

Chris Gutierrez: -125

John Castaneda: -105

Over 2.5 rounds: -315

Under 2.5 rounds: +230

Why Chris Gutierrez Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Quang Le – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 10 (9 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Chris Gutierrez is poised to secure a victory over John Castaneda in their upcoming 140 lbs catchweight bout at UFC 313 this weekend. Gutierrez's impressive striking accuracy and diverse arsenal of techniques give him a significant edge in this matchup. With a striking accuracy of 59% and 818 significant strikes landed out of 1384 attempted, Gutierrez has proven himself to be a precise and efficient striker. His ability to mix up his attacks, including his devastating leg kicks and spinning techniques, will likely pose problems for Castaneda, who has shown vulnerability to striking in past fights.

Furthermore, Gutierrez's recent form and experience against high-level opponents provide him with a mental advantage. Having won three of his last four fights, including a unanimous decision victory over Quang Le in his most recent outing, Gutierrez enters this bout with momentum and confidence. In contrast, Castaneda is coming off a loss to Daniel Marcos and has had less time to prepare for this specific matchup, having stepped in on short notice. Gutierrez's well-rounded skill set, combined with his superior preparation time and recent success, give him a great chance to be victorious come this weekend.

Why John Castaneda Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Daniel Marcos – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 14 (7 KO/TKO/7 SUB)

John Castaneda is primed to pull the win against Chris Gutierrez in their 140 lbs catchweight bout at UFC 313 this weekend. Castaneda's willingness to step in on short notice demonstrates his confidence and readiness to seize opportunities. His recent experience of preparing for a fight, albeit canceled, means he's already in fighting shape and mentally prepared for competition. Castaneda's well-rounded skill set, including his solid striking and grappling abilities, will be crucial in neutralizing Gutierrez's renowned leg kicks. His ability to mix up his attacks and potentially take the fight to the ground could disrupt Gutierrez's rhythm and prevent him from establishing his preferred striking range.

Furthermore, Castaneda's experience in high-pressure situations and his hunger to bounce back from his recent loss to Daniel Marcos will fuel his performance. Gutierrez, while a formidable opponent, may be caught off guard by the late change in opponent, potentially disrupting his game plan. Castaneda's aggressive style and ability to push the pace could exploit any cardio issues Gutierrez might face due to the catchweight nature of the bout. With his back against the wall and everything to gain, Castaneda has the perfect recipe for a victory, leveraging his versatility and determination to outwork Gutierrez over three rounds and secure a hard-fought decision win.

Final Chris Gutierrez-John Castaneda Prediction & Pick

The upcoming 140 lbs catchweight bout between Chris Gutierrez and John Castaneda at UFC 313 promises to be an intriguing clash of styles. Gutierrez, known for his precise striking and devastating leg kicks, will look to control the distance and pick apart Castaneda from range. However, Castaneda's late entry into this fight could work to his advantage, potentially catching Gutierrez off-guard with his aggressive, well-rounded approach.

Expect Gutierrez to start strong, utilizing his technical striking to score points early. Castaneda will likely try to close the distance, mixing in takedown attempts to disrupt Gutierrez's rhythm. As the fight progresses, Castaneda's pressure and versatility may begin to wear on Gutierrez, especially if he can force the action against the cage or on the ground. Ultimately, Gutierrez's experience and striking precision should be enough to edge out a close decision victory, but don't be surprised if Castaneda makes it a highly competitive and entertaining fight.

Final Chris Gutierrez-John Castaneda Prediction & Pick: Chris Gutierrez (-125), Over 2.5 Rounds (-315)