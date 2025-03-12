ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the second round of the Big 12 tournament as Cincinnati faces Iowa State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Cincinnati-Iowa State prediction and pick.

Cincinnati comes into the game at 17-14, but just 7-13 in conference play. That gave them the 13 seed in the Big 12 tournament, and an opening round game against Oklahoma State. Cincinnati had lost to Oklahoma State in the last game of the regular season, falling 78-67. Still, Cincinnati would get their revenge. It was tight for most of the first half, but Cincinnati would grow the lead to double digits late in the first half, leading by 12 at halftime. They would continue to grow that lead in the second half, winning the game 87-69.

Meanwhile, Iowa State comes into the game 23-8 on the year, with a 13-7 record in Big 12 play. That gave them the fifth seed in the Big 12 tournament and a first round bye. They opened the year 15-1, with the only loss being a two-point loss to Auburn. They would then lose four of their next six. Iowa State would then win four in a row but have lost three of the last five games, including a double overtime Iowa State loss to BYU. They finished the regular season against Kansas State. Iowa State would have a solid first half, opening up an eight-point lead. They would go on to win the game 73-57.

Iowa State won the only meeting between these two this year, winning the game 81-70. The winner of this game will face the fourth-seeded BYU.

Here are the Cincinnati-Iowa State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Big 12 Tournament Odds: Cincinnati-Iowa State Odds

Cincinnati: +8.5 (-16)

Moneyline: +310

Iowa State: -8.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -400

Over: 135.5 (-115)

Under: 135.5 (-105)

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Iowa State

Time: 12:30 PM ET/ 9:30 AM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Cincinnati Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cincinnati is ranked 56th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 100th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 25th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. They have been solid on defense this year. Cincinnati is 22nd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 58th in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, they have limited the three well. Cincinnati is 95th in the nation against the three while allowing the 36th fewest three point attempts in the nation this year.

Cincinnati is led by Jizzle James, who leads the team in both scoring and assists this year. He is scoring 12.9 points per game while adding 3.7 assits per game. He also brings in 3.1 rebounds per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Simas Lukosius. Lukosius is scoring 10.6 points per game while adding 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Dillon Mitchell leads the way, leading the team with 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game this year. He also adds 9.5 points and 1.5 assists per game on the year.

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State is ranked tenth in KenPom's current rankings. They are 29th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting sixth in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Iowa State has been great on offense this year. They are 32nd in the nation in points per game while sitting 48th in shooting efficiency this year. Iowa State has been able to get to the free throw line well this year. They are 22nd in the nation in free throw attempts per game while they scored 17.6 points per game from the line, 11th in the nation.

Curtis Jones leads the way for Iowa State. He comes into the game with 16.7 points per game this year, while he adds 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Keshon Gilbert, who leads the team in assists this year. Gilbert comes into the game with 4.2 assists per game while adding 13.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game.

Meanwhile, Joshua Jefferson leads the way with 7.5 rebounds per game. He is also scoring 12.7 points per game while adding 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game this year. He is joined by Milan Momcilovic. Momcilovic is scoring 11 points per game while adding three rebounds per game this year.

Final Cincinnati-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

While Cincinnati has been solid on defense, and should be able to test the Iowa State offense, the difference between the Iowa State defense and Cincinnati offense will decide this game. Iowa State is 42nd in the nation in opponent points per game this year while sitting 61st in opponent shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, Cincinnati is 240th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 273rd in shooting efficiency. Take Iowa State in this one.

Final Cincinnati-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Iowa State -8.5 (-114)