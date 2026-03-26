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UFC Seattle: Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer continues on the prelims with a fight between Ignacio Bahamondes and Tofiq Musayev in the lightweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Bahamondes-Musayev prediction and pick.

Ignacio Bahamondes (17-6) was on fire heading into 2025, ripping off three straight first-round stoppages including a slick triangle choke finish of Jalin Turner at UFC 313 in March 2025. The Chilean lightweight then ran into a buzzsaw in Rafael Fiziev, dropping a unanimous decision in June 2025 to snap that streak, as he comes into his fight this weekend against Tofiq Musayev.

Tofiq Musayev (22-6) is a seasoned knockout artist with 18 career TKO/KO finishes who made his long-awaited UFC debut in June 2025, but it did not go as planned as he was submitted via kimura by Myktybek Orolbai in the first round. The Azerbaijani lightweight is now desperate to make a statement and earn his first UFC win as he comes into his fight this weekend against Ignacio Bahamondes.

UFC Seattle Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Seattle Odds: Ignacio Bahamondes-Tofiq Musayev Odds

Ignacio Bahamondes: -290

Tofiq Musayev: +235

Over 2.5 rounds: +135

Under 2.5 rounds: -175



Why Ignacio Bahamondes Will Win

Ignacio Bahamondes is a legitimate finishing machine with 11 KO/TKO victories to his name, making him one of the most dangerous strikers in the UFC lightweight division. His recent triangle choke finish of Jalin Turner only adds to the picture of a fighter who can end the night in multiple ways.

Musayev arrived in the UFC with significant hype but was submitted in his very first Octagon appearance, raising immediate questions about his ability to handle UFC-level competition. Bahamondes has been battle-tested at this level for years and carries a composure that a UFC newcomer like Musayev simply cannot match.

Bahamondes' striking volume and accuracy have been on full display during his recent run, and his ability to time opponents and generate explosive power gives him a clear edge in a stand-up battle. If Musayev wants to trade, he is walking right into Bahamondes' wheelhouse.

Musayev's submission loss also raises questions about his grappling defense, which means Bahamondes can threaten from multiple angles and keep his opponent guessing at all times. A fighter who is mentally fighting on two fronts is far more vulnerable to the kind of explosive striking that Bahamondes brings every single night.

With 11 KO/TKO wins and growing UFC experience, Bahamondes is primed for a statement performance. Expect the Chilean to land a highlight-reel finish and firmly establish himself as a name to watch in the lightweight division Saturday night in Seattle.

Why Tofiq Musayev Will Win

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Tofiq Musayev is a legitimate finishing machine with 18 career TKO/KO stoppages, and if this fight stays standing, Bahamondes is walking into one of the most dangerous strikers he has ever faced. Musayev's power does not disappear just because he lost his UFC debut — one clean shot can end any fight instantly.

Bahamondes was thoroughly outclassed by Rafael Fiziev in June 2025, and Musayev brings a similar level of explosive striking violence that can expose those same defensive holes. A fighter who was picked apart on the feet by Fiziev has real reason to be concerned about Musayev's power-striking output.

Musayev has been finishing world-class opposition throughout his career, and his Bellator and PFL experience means he is no stranger to high-pressure moments on big stages. One bad UFC debut does not erase years of elite-level performance across multiple major promotions.

The kimura loss in his debut can also be chalked up to adjustment nerves and a difficult first opponent rather than a fundamental flaw in his game. A motivated, hungry Musayev with something to prove is a completely different animal than the one who debuted last June.

Musayev's knockout power makes him dangerous in every single second this fight is standing. If he can stay disciplined, avoid the grappling, and land his patented combinations cleanly, he has more than enough firepower to put Bahamondes away and announce himself to the UFC lightweight division Saturday night in Seattle.

Final Ignacio Bahamondes-Tofiq Musayev Prediction & Pick

This lightweight matchup is an absolute fireworks show waiting to happen, pitting two of the division's most dangerous finishers against each other in what could be the most entertaining fight on the UFC Seattle card. Both men carry massive knockout power and neither is known for going the distance.

Bahamondes will look to establish his striking early, using his sharp combinations and timing to keep Musayev on the back foot. Musayev, however, will not back down — his 18 career finishes prove he is always one punch away from changing the complexion of any fight.

The key for Bahamondes is staying disciplined with his striking and not getting reckless in what will inevitably be a phone-booth brawl at some point. His UFC experience and ability to generate 11 KO/TKO finishes suggests he knows how to pick his spots and execute under pressure.

Musayev's desperation to earn his first UFC win could actually work against him if he overcommits and walks into Bahamondes' counter-striking game. Bahamondes thrives against aggressive, forward-moving opponents who give him timing opportunities.

Bahamondes' sharper UFC experience, superior timing, and elite striking accuracy prove to be the difference as he lands a devastating counter that sends Musayev to the canvas and earns him a Performance of the Night bonus in Seattle.

Final Ignacio Bahamondes-Tofiq Musayev Prediction & Pick: Ignacio Bahamondes (-290), Under 2.5 Rounds (-175)