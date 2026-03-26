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We're back once again with Main Card action for UFC Seattle: Adesanya vs. Pyfer as it's time for a prediction and pick for this next Middleweight (185) clash. Mansur Abdul-Malik of MMA Masters will take on Tunisia's Yousri Belgaroui in what should be a highly-competitive bout. Check our UFC odds series for the Abdul-Malik-Belgaroui prediction and pick.

Mansur Abdul-Malik (9-0-1) has gone 3-0-1 since arriving to the UFC in 2024. Winning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series, he notched a standing guillotine finish over Antonio Trocoli his last time out. He comes in the near-even betting favorite looking to remain perfect. Abdul-Malik stands 6-foot-2 with a 79.5-inch reach.

Yousri Belgaroui (9-3) will make his second walk to the UFC octagon following a successful debut win over Azamat Bekoev in the third round. He's won four-straight fights (3 TKO) heading into this bout, so expect significant improvement as he faces his toughest test to-date. Belgaroui stands 6-foot-6 with a 79-inch reach.

UFC Seattle Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Seattle Odds: Mansur Abdul-Malik-Yousri Belgaroui Odds

Mansur Abdul-Malik: -115

Yousri Belgaroui: -105

Over 1.5 rounds: -215

Under 1.5 rounds: +165



Why Mansur Abdul-Malik Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Antonio Trocoli – SUB (standing guillotine, R1)

Last 5: 4-0-1

Finishes: 7 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

Mansur Abdul-Malik comes into this bout following the best UFC outing of his brief stint, quickly putting away a dangerous opponent like Antonio Trocoli away with a dominant guillotine choke. It was just Abdul-Malik's second career win by submission and while he's much more efficient ending fights with his hands, he'll certainly take the submission if his opponent allows for it. Aside from the lone ‘No Contest' blemish on his record, Abdul-Malik hasn't shown too many weaknesses in the octagon up to this point.

Mansur Abdul-Malik is a terrifying puncher and has dazed opponents on the feet in several of his fights leading into this one. More often than not, he's able to subsequently end the fight with follow-up strikes, so Abdul-Malik is constantly searching for the one shot that puts his opponent down. With his recent work to the body, don't be surprised if he'll be looking to mix things up in terms of where he's landing punches and kicks.

He'll have to deal with a significant height disadvantage, but Abdul-Malik actually has the slightly longer reach. The reach should allow him to confidently close the distance while still avoiding shots coming back his way. He fights behind a solid 51% striking defense up to this point and may have to turn in a full three rounds of kickboxing against this opponent.

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Why Yousri Belgaroui Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Azamat Bekoev – TKO (punches, R3)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 7 KO/TKO

Yousri Belgaroui made good on his UFC debut by putting away Azamat Bekoev late in the fight with a flurry of punches, getting that elusive first promotional win under his belt and coming into this second appearance as a near-even underdog. He'll have height and confidence on his side throughout this fight, but his own 61% striking defense will have to be on full display as he tries to avoid a quick knockout in this fight.

Belgaroui fights behind a world of Muay Thai kickboxing experience, actually challenging Alex Pereira for the a Glory Kickboxing Championship back in 2018. He's also seen previous UFC opposition like Marco Tulio, but he came up short in both of those bouts as the step-up in competition has given him some trouble. His ability to notch the knockout late in his last fight shows his willingness to scrap and stay alive for the duration of a full fight.

Belgaroui keeps his arm guard extremely high and he's very tough to hit for most Muay Thai specialists, let alone MMA opponents with varying kickboxing backgrounds. In a three-round stand-up fight, Belgaroui will likely be the cleaner and more technical striker opposite of Abdul-Malik, so keeping this fight on the feet will be paramount to his success early.

Final Mansur Abdul-Malik-Yousri Belgaroui Prediction & Pick

This should be another classic in the making as both fighters have a ton to prove at this early stage in their UFC careers. Mansur Abdul-Malik has yet to show any true weaknesses to his game, but he'll have to be razor-sharp with his striking against a Muay Thai savant like Belgaroui.

Yousri Belgaroui will certainly have the advantage during this fight if he can manage to keep it one the feet. Controlling the distance should keep him safe against Abdul-Malik who tends to explode into his offense. Belgaroui should be the one dictating the distance with his distance control, so we should be the lookout for Abdul-Malik to eventually shoot for a takedown.

Belgaroui has shown a solid ability to remain on his feet during previous bouts, but Abdul-Malik's strength in the wrestling should give him an edge in putting Belgaroui where he's most uncomfortable. This fight is extremely close to call, but we're going to roll with Mansur Abdul-Malik to earn the win by a slight margin on the judges' scorecards.

Final Mansur Abdul-Malik-Yousri Belgaroui Prediction & Pick: Mansur Abdul-Malik (-115); OVER 1.5 (-215)