ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA Playoffs continue, and the Los Angeles Clippers will be hoping to gain a 3-2 lead after taking the tough 2-point loss in Game 4 when they take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA Playoffs odds series with a Clippers-Nuggets prediction and pick.

Game 5 between the Clippers and Nuggets is set for Tuesday night in Denver, with the series deadlocked at 2-2 after a dramatic Game 4 finish. Both teams finished the regular season with identical 50-32 records and split their head-to-head matchups, underscoring how evenly matched this first-round battle has been. Nikola Jokic has been dominant, averaging a near triple-double and coming off a 36-point, 21-rebound effort, while Kawhi Leonard leads a resilient Clippers squad hungry to bounce back after a heartbreaking buzzer-beater loss. Expect another fierce, down-to-the-wire contest as both teams fight for control of this razor-thin series.

Here are the Clippers-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Clippers-Nuggets Game 5 Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -126

Denver Nuggets: +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 208 (-112)

Under: 208 (-108)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Nuggets NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: TNT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Clippers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Clippers are primed to win and cover the 1.5-point spread against the Denver Nuggets in Tuesday’s pivotal Game 5. The Clippers’ edge starts with their postseason consistency, they’ve been a strong bet ATS, boasting a perfect 3-0 ATS record in the playoffs and a 46-34-2 mark ATS for the season. Their defensive scheme, orchestrated by assistant coach Jeff Van Gundy, has stymied Denver’s supporting cast and forced Nikola Jokic to shoulder an unsustainable workload, playing over 40 minutes in three of four games. Kawhi Leonard and James Harden have delivered in clutch moments, and the Clippers’ offensive firepower-ranked seventh in the league-has proven effective even against Denver’s tough defense.

Recent trends also favor Los Angeles; the Clippers have covered the spread in five of their last eight matchups with Denver and are 7-3 ATS in their last ten games overall. Their ability to ramp up defensive intensity in late-game situations was on full display in Game 4’s furious comeback, nearly erasing a 20-point deficit. The Nuggets, by contrast, have struggled to cover as underdogs in the postseason and have been inconsistent at home against the spread. With superior depth, a coaching advantage, and a proven track record as favorites (winning 77% of such games this year), the Clippers are well-positioned to seize control of the series and reward bettors who back them to cover in Denver.

Why the Nuggets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Denver Nuggets are poised to win or cover the spread in Tuesday’s Game 5 against the Clippers, thanks to their home-court advantage and the unstoppable play of Nikola Jokic. Jokic is coming off a historic performance-36 points, 21 rebounds, and 8 assists joining all-time greats like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain with such playoff numbers. The Nuggets’ supporting cast, including Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon, has stepped up, with Gordon delivering the Game 4 buzzer-beating dunk to even the series. Denver’s ability to build big leads, as seen in their 20-point advantage entering the fourth quarter of Game 4, demonstrates their offensive firepower and resilience, especially at Ball Arena.

Statistically, the Nuggets have been competitive as underdogs, winning 10 of 19 games in that role this season. They’ve also covered the spread in their last three games and have a strong record of hitting the over, with 77 games this season surpassing Tuesday’s projected total. With the series tied and momentum on their side after a dramatic road win, Denver’s physicality and playoff-tested core give them a real edge. The Clippers struggled with efficiency in Game 4, and Denver’s defense forced them into tough shots, particularly from beyond the arc. Expect the Nuggets, energized by their home crowd and led by a locked-in Jokic, to either win outright or keep the game close enough to cover the 1.5-point spread.

Final Clippers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

In Tuesday’s pivotal Game 5, the Denver Nuggets will win and cover the 1.5-point spread against the Los Angeles Clippers. Nikola Jokic is playing at an MVP level, and the Nuggets’ supporting cast has stepped up in key moments, especially at home, where Denver has been strong all season. The Clippers have struggled with consistency and late-game execution, and Denver’s altitude and home crowd should provide an extra boost. Expect a tightly contested battle, but the Nuggets’ resilience and playoff experience will carry them to a narrow victory, covering the spread and seizing control of the series.

Final Clippers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets +1.5 (-108), Over: 208 (-112)