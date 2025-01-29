ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Clippers welcome the San Antonio Spurs back to North America as they visit them on Wednesday night. San Antonio split Victor Wembanyama's recent homecoming in France against the Indiana Pacers, but it is one of only a few wins they have over their past ten games. The Clippers are coming off a loss, but they are over .500 in their last ten games and holding the sixth spot in the Western Conference. San Antonio struggles to stay in the play-in race, sitting 12th and 2.5 games behind the Sacramento Kings for tenth. San Antonio won the last meeting between these teams, but Los Angeles had won eight consecutive games before that result. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Spurs prediction and pick.

Here are the Clippers-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Spurs Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -165

San Antonio Spurs: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +140

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Spurs

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Fanduel Sports Network

TV: Fanduel Sports Network

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers lost a tight two-point game to the Phoenix Suns as one-point favorites on Monday night, another in a series of good results. Before that game, they had won two consecutive games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards and took the Boston Celtics to the limit with a depleted lineup. The Clippers are finally getting healthy, which could be a bad sign for the rest of the middle-of-the-pack teams in the Western Conference. Los Angeles has now won six of their past ten games and covered the spread in seven of ten.

The Spurs have been struggling to score recently, which is not the problem you want to have when facing the Clippers. Los Angeles' defense has been stellar this season, ranking third in the league with 106.9 points allowed per game. The Spurs have been shooting more threes recently and hitting them at a better rate, but the Clippers are also the third-best three-point defending team in the league. It could be a long night if those shots don't fall for the Spurs.

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Spurs exploded for 140 points when they defeated the Pacers in the first game in France. It was a welcome sight for the team and their fans, as the offensive concerns were mounting before they took the trip. The Spurs have just two games over their last ten, where they eclipsed 120 points, which is a bad sign in an evolving offensive league. It also sets them up to not cover many spreads, as each game over those ten had a spread between two to six points. However, the good news is that with a player of Wembanyama's caliber, an explosive offensive game is always within reach.

The Spurs' defense has shown some regression over the past five games, allowing 128.6 points per game, among the worst in the league. However, regression typically finds its way to the mean, and Los Angeles' offense averages just 111.6 points per game over the same span. If the Spurs can return to at least average defense, they'll give themselves a chance in this game.

Final Clippers-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The Clippers have been a better team over the past ten games, and the spread feels much too low against a team returning from a Europe trip in their first game. Los Angeles can jump on San Antonio early in this game and cruise to a victory.

Final Clippers-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Clippers -3.5 (-115)