The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors meet Sunday in a high-stakes regular-season finale at Chase Center. Both teams are battling to avoid the play-in tournament, with the Clippers riding a seven-game win streak and the Warriors looking for their first win against L.A. this season. Stephen Curry leads Golden State with 24.4 points per game, while Jimmy Butler has added defensive grit and clutch scoring. The Clippers counter with James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac, who have been key to their recent surge. Expect a playoff-like atmosphere as both teams fight for postseason positioning in this Western Conference showdown.

Here are the Clippers-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Warriors Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +124

Golden State Warriors: -2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 217.5 (-114)

Under: 217.5 (-106)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Warriors

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Clippers are well-positioned to win and cover the spread against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, continuing their impressive seven-game win streak. The Clippers have dominated the season series, winning all three prior matchups, including a convincing 102-92 victory in December. Kawhi Leonard and James Harden have been exceptional during this stretch, with Leonard averaging 25.4 points over his last five games and Harden delivering a triple-double performance in their recent win against Sacramento. Ivica Zubac has been a force in the paint, ranking fourth in the league in rebounding, which will be critical against Golden State’s smaller lineup.

Golden State has struggled with consistency, losing two of their last four games and dropping out of the top six playoff spots after a shocking loss to the Spurs. While Stephen Curry remains dangerous from beyond the arc, his recent thumb injury could limit his effectiveness. Additionally, head coach Steve Kerr admitted that certain lineups featuring Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Jonathan Kuminga haven’t been cohesive, which could hurt the Warriors in this high-stakes matchup. The Clippers’ ability to slow down pace and play gritty defense (allowing only 108.1 points per game) gives them an edge over Golden State’s offensive approach. With playoff implications on the line, expect Leonard and Harden to lead Los Angeles to victory while covering the spread.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden State Warriors are primed to win and cover the spread against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday in a pivotal regular-season finale at Chase Center. Despite being 0-3 against the Clippers this season, Golden State enters the matchup with momentum following a dominant 103-86 victory over Portland on Friday. Stephen Curry, despite a minor thumb injury, remains the Warriors’ offensive catalyst, averaging 24.4 points per game and shooting 39.4% from three-point range. Jimmy Butler has been crucial in recent games, contributing 24 points against Portland while showcasing his defensive versatility. Golden State’s ability to control pace and limit opponents to just 110.6 points per game (8th in the league) will be key against the Clippers’ slower tempo.

The Warriors’ home-court advantage cannot be overlooked, as they boast a solid 24-16 record at Chase Center this season. Their rebounding strength (ranking 4th in the league) provides second-chance opportunities and limits opponents’ possessions, which will be vital against Kawhi Leonard and James Harden’s offensive prowess. Additionally, Golden State’s depth, including contributions from Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney, offers flexibility in critical moments. With playoff positioning on the line, expect Curry and Butler to lead the charge, while Steve Kerr’s defensive adjustments neutralize the Clippers’ strengths. The Warriors’ urgency to avoid the play-in tournament and their ability to execute in high-stakes situations make them likely to secure a victory and cover the spread.

Final Clippers-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Golden State Warriors are favored to win and cover the spread (-4) against the Los Angeles Clippers in Sunday's high-stakes matchup at Chase Center. The Warriors, 7-2 in their last nine games, are coming off a dominant 103-86 win over Portland, showcasing their defensive prowess. With Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler leading the charge, Golden State's depth and home-court advantage (24-16 at Chase Center) provide a significant edge. While the Clippers have won all three prior meetings this season, their road struggles (17-22-1 ATS) could prove costly. Expect the Warriors' urgency to secure a playoff spot to drive them to victory.

Final Clippers-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -2.5 (-112), Over 217.5 (-114)