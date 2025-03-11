ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our Big 12 Tournament odds series with a Colorado-TCU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Colorado-TCU.

The Big 12 Tournament first round continues with this day session game between Colorado and TCU.

The Colorado Buffaloes reached the NCAA Tournament last season. They beat Florida in the first round. Keep in mind that the 2024 Florida Gators had some of the roster pieces which grew into this year's team which has a chance to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Colorado did really well to beat Florida. That's a real achievement. If Colorado could get to the NCAAs and then beat a good opponent in the first round, that suggested the Buffaloes would be able to at least contend for an NCAA berth this year.

Nope. It did not work out for coach Tad Boyle. Colorado quickly sank to the bottom of the Big 12 and stayed there. Only recently, in the past three weeks, has Colorado begun to play noticeably better and finish off wins it wasn't winning at all in the month of January. For a good five to six weeks, the well ran completely dry for this team. It's not the losing so much as the fact that the losing was never interrupted with a good week or two. Only in late February did Colorado finally figure out how to win some games. It's a season Boyle needs to learn from.

TCU has been an NCAA Tournament program under coach Jamie Dixon, but this season has flown off the rails. TCU has been consistent in its mediocrity. The Horned Frogs simply haven't found answers for the good teams in the Big 12. They have frankly been overwhelmed by most of the conference. That's why they are playing a first-round game in the Big 12 Tournament. Dixon has to be able to get an upgrade in the transfer portal in the coming offseason. He has raised the bar in Fort Worth and needs to meet expectations next season.

Here are the Colorado-TCU Big 12 Tournament Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Big 12 Tournament Odds: Colorado-TCU Odds

Colorado: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +108

TCU: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 133.5 (-115)

Under: 133.5 (-105)

How to Watch Colorado vs TCU

Time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado just did play TCU this past Saturday in the regular-season finale. CU blew out the Frogs and established clear-cut dominance. Given that the teams just did play, and that Colorado brought the hammer to TCU, it's very logical and reasonable to think the Buffaloes can win again. This time, they won't win by a huge margin, but they just have to win by one point, and to be precise, they could cover the spread if they lose by a single point. Colorado moneyline makes all the sense in the world.

Why TCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

TCU no-showed against Colorado on Saturday, but that game was in Boulder. This game is in Kansas City. Moreover, TCU probably looked at its situation on Saturday and concluded that there just wasn't much value in winning that game. Now that these teams have an instant rematch just three days after Saturday's game, one can expect TCU to take charge in what should be a very different game from the one Colorado just won.

Final Colorado-TCU Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to TCU, but this is a first-round conference tournament game, which means the two teams are mediocre at best. Don't trust your money with these teams unless there's an irresistible angle.

Final Colorado-TCU Prediction & Pick: TCU -1.5