It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Colorado-TCU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Colorado-TCU.

Big 12 Conference action continues on Sunday in college basketball with this afternoon game in Fort Worth.

The Colorado Buffaloes certainly were not expecting this. They made the NCAA Tournament last season. They won a March Madness game by beating a talented Florida squad. Coach Tad Boyle produced a good season. Colorado was not relentlessly good the whole campaign, but from mid-February on, the Buffs played their best basketball, got into the tournament, and played competitively until they were finally knocked out by Marquette in the second round.

Surely, after a season as good as that one, Colorado – while not necessarily guaranteed to be as good as last year – was going to at least be a factor in the Big 12 Conference. The floor for this team seemed to be “bubble team.” CU was at least going to win its share of games and have at least some small chance to make the NCAA Tournament as February came along.

It hasn’t worked out that way.

Colorado sank to the very bottom of the Big 12 in early January, and the losses just kept mounting, one after one. Everyone in Boulder is scratching their head, wondering how the trajectory of the program could have taken such a big wrong turn so quickly.

TCU has had several really good seasons under current coach Jamie Dixon, who – one could argue – is already the most successful head basketball coach in TCU history. The Horned Frogs did virtually nothing from 1972 until the time Dixon came aboard nearly a decade ago. TCU’s success solely under Dixon eclipses what had happened in that previous third of a century. Dixon is an above-average head coach, and TCU is lucky to have him. Yet, this season just hasn't panned out the way Dixon hoped. TCU struggles to score and has been blown out by some less-than-great teams. Some seasons just lack that extra component in which a team is able to adjust to whatever comes its way. TCU looks like a limited team this season, and it's hard to see how the month of February will be meaningfully different from the previous three months of ball.

Here are the Colorado-TCU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Colorado-TCU Odds

Colorado: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +225

TCU: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -280

Over: 137.5 (-110)

Under: 137.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colorado vs TCU

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread/Win

Even above-average coaches such as TCU's Jamie Dixon will endure difficult seasons. This TCU roster just hasn’t come together. The Frogs have been thrashed on several occasions. They have lost primarily because of their offensive limitations, but sometimes their defense has been lacking as well. Any way you slice it, the roster has been inadequate, and Dixon knows he doesn't have the horses. TCU should not be favored by 6.5 points over any Big 12 team.

Why TCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado is playing hard, but the Buffs simply cannot execute at either end of the floor, and they have gradually watched their season slip away. February is here, and yet a Colorado team which beat defending national champion UConn is completely removed from the bubble conversation. It’s a real surprise to a lot of people in and out of Boulder. This team just isn't that good, period.

Final Colorado-TCU Prediction & Pick

TCU doesn't look good against most of its Big 12 opponents this season, but it might look comparatively better at home versus basement-inhabiting Colorado. Ultimately, neither team inspires a lot of trust. This is a game you should not bet on relative to the spread. You could fold TCU into a moneyline parlay as a piece.

Final Colorado-TCU Prediction & Pick: TCU -6.5