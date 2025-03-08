ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Commanders have a chance to make the 2025 offseason one of the most important in franchise history. Weeks after landing Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers, the Commanders are now favored to trade for Cincinnati Bengals star edge-rusher Trey Hendrickson.

The Commanders are listed at +150 to land Hendrickson on Bovada Sportsbook, translating to an implied probability of 40 percent. While Washington has not outwardly expressed interest in Hendrickson, the team made it known it is interested in developing its defense over the offseason.

Hendrickson is coming off a league-leading 17.5-sack season in 2024, his second consecutive year ending with that total. He also recorded a career-high 46 total tackles in his fourth and seemingly final season with the Bengals.

Following another failed contract negotiation, the Bengals gave Hendrickson permission to seek a trade ahead of free agency. He is set to make $21 million in 2024 but is in line for a much more lucrative extension with his next club.

A potential Hendrickson trade would line up for the Commanders, who recently released longtime defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. Washington is also expected to lose Clelin Ferrell in free agency, who started most of the year at defensive end.

Depending on what assets they might be willing to give up, the Commanders have the money to offer Hendrickson the long-term extension he desires. Washington has the third-most cap space in the 2025 NFL offseason with over $73 million in available space, per Over The Cap.

Trey Hendrickson trade market heating up

As expected, the Bengals have already received significant interest from rival teams for Hendrickson. While nearly any team in the league could use his skill set, many pass-rush-needy organizations have already given Duke Tobin a call.

The New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans were all in the bottom five of the league in sacks in 2024 but enter the offseason with over $60 million in cap space. The Patriots, in particular, were last with 28 sacks in 2024 and have the most cap space in the 2025 offseason.

The Indianapolis Colts, who have a need for a dominant edge-rusher, have also emerged as a potential candidate after Shane Steichen hired former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Hendrickson played the best years of his career in Anarumo's system with Cincinnati.

Hendrickson could also reunite with Dennis Allen, who is currently the defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears. Before the New Orleans Saints hired Allen as their head coach, he spent seven seasons as their defensive coordinator, four of them with Hendrickson.