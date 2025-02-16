ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Creighton-St John's prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Creighton-St John's.

The Creighton Bluejays are very relieved right now. For a brief moment, it seemed they had missed their chance to compete for the regular-season championship in the Big East. They had fallen two games in the loss column behind first-place St. John's when they lost at home to UConn. However, after the Johnnies lost on the road to Villanova, Creighton regained the chance to play SJU for the Big East lead. St. John's briefly had a cushion over Creighton, but the loss to Villanova squandered it. So, it all comes down to this: St. John's, 12-2 in the Big East, goes up against Creighton, 11-3 in the Big East, with just a few weeks left in the conference's regular season. Marquette is third at 10-4 in the league, and UConn — after the stunning upset loss to Seton Hall on Saturday afternoon — is in fourth place, essentially out of the running for the Big East title.

St. John's and Creighton played a rockfight earlier this season in Omaha on the Bluejays' home floor. Creighton won by one point. Because of that win, Creighton knows that if it can win in New York on Sunday, it will not only tie SJU in the standings (12-3), but gain the head-to-head tiebreaker due to the season sweep. Creighton would be in first place and would be in position to get the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Big East Tournament. If, on the other hand, St. John's wins, the Red Storm would take a two-game lead into the back end of the month of February and would become the heavy favorite to win the Big East championship. It's high stakes poker in what rates as the best game on the Sunday schedule in college hoops.

Here are the Creighton-St John's College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Creighton-St John's Odds

Creighton: +5.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +202

St John's: -5.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -255

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Creighton vs St John's

Time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton struggled in November but has become a really good, strong and consistent Big East basketball team in 2025. The 11-3 league record speaks for itself. Big man Ryan Kalkbrenner is such a problem for opposing teams to have to deal with. His length and size are so disruptive near the basket and make it hard for opponents to finish anything near the rim. As long as Kalkbrenner is in position to defend the basket and deter shots, Creighton's defense is equipped to lock down opponents and ultimately win games for the Bluejays.

If you saw the first meeting between these teams, you saw a defense-first game which was close basically the whole way and ended up in the 50s. If this game also ends up in the 50s, with neither team able to score consistently, that certainly points to a close contest in which neither side is able to create a large working margin. With the spread at a surprisingly large 5.5 points, that suggests Creighton is the far better spread-based bet in this game.

Why St John's Will Cover The Spread/Win

St. John's plays elite defense. The comparison many people in college basketball make when looking at Rick Pitino's defense is “San Diego State East.” This is an East Coast version of how San Diego State — the team which played for the national championship in 2023 — attacks opponents on defense. St. John's has transformed itself under Pitino because of how maniacally intense and energized it is at the defensive end of the floor. If the Johnnies put the Jays in jail, they're going to win by at least the six points they need to cover the spread, if not more.

Final Creighton-St John's Prediction & Pick

Creighton might not win, but this feels like a one-basket game either way. The spread seems way too big here. It should be no more than 3.5 points and probably should be 2.5. We think this is a miscalibration by Vegas and think Creighton plus the points is a solid, reliable play to make here. Take Creighton.

Final Creighton-St John's Prediction & Pick: Creighton +5.5